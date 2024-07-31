Demand for relief milkers is at a 12-year-low low this summer following a tough year on dairy farms, FRS farm relief services managers have indicated.

“From what I can see this year, farmers haven’t planned to take holidays,” Niall Dervan, who looks after the Laois, Tipperary and Offaly areas for FRS, said.

“It’s been a difficult 12 months for farmers, physically and mentally. There has been a drop-off in relief milkers going out to cover for farmers and we have a surplus of operators.

“On the ground, we had a wet backend, it was a long spring and there’s probably cashflow issues,” Dervan told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Speaking to farmers in the run-up to the All-Irelands, Dervan said that a lot of farmers weren’t going far from home. “Securing silage is their priority. You can see it in them, they’ve the shoulder to the wheel,” he said.

Graham Keane is responsible for the Midleton, Kanturk and Bandon areas of Cork and he echoed Dervan’s comments.

“There’s a surplus of operators across the board. There’s a drop-off in holiday bookings. It has been a tough 12 months financially for farmers. In my 12 years in this job, it’s the quietest summer I’ve ever seen, without doubt. FRS is a co-op, set up by farmers and we’re here to support farmers. Operators are willing and ready to go,” he said.