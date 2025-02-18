The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has fallen by 0.6% at the latest auction held on Tuesday 18 February.
This fall marks the first decrease after two consecutive rises adding up to an increase of 5.1% since 21 January.
In total, six items fell in price with only one rising. There was an average price of €4,172/t with 22,651t on dairy produce sold between 165 participating bidders.
The largest fall in price was by cheddar and lactose, both falling by 3.4% to €4,642/t and €969/t respectively.
Skim milk powder dropped by 2.5% to €2,630/t and anhydrous milk fat fell by 0.8% to €6,419/t.
Butter
In addition, whole milk powder decreased slightly by 0.2% to €3,965/t and mozzarella dropped to €3,961/t, down 0.1%.
The only item to increase in price was butter which jumped 2.2% to €7,064/t.
There was no available data for butter milk powder at this auction.
