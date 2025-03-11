The co-operative has put in place a €5m fund, which will offer an optional advance on future milk payments of €750/cow to milk suppliers that lose over 5% of their herd to a TB outbreak. / Philip Doyle

Tirlán has launched a support programme to assist its milk suppliers who are affected by an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis (TB) in their herds.

The co-operative has put in place a €5m fund, which will offer an optional advance on future milk payments of €750/cow to milk suppliers that lose over 5% of their herd to a TB outbreak.

This prepayment will be available for herds affected in 2025 and 2026 and will be deducted from actual milk payments to the supplier in year two and year three after drawdown.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said that TB outbreaks create significant financial and emotional stress for affected farm families.

“This voluntary programme will provide interest-free cashflow support to those adversely affected by a TB outbreak and will supplement payments available from the State-funded bovine TB Eradication Scheme,” he said.

“Once an outbreak is confirmed, we want our farmers to know that Tirlán will support them through the challenge.”

The support programme will be open for applications from late March 2025.

In the case of new entrants to dairy farming, the programme will be available regardless of the number of affected animals.

Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy said that there has been an increase nationally in the number of herds affected by TB and the co-op is taking a proactive approach to the challenge.

“In addition to our TB support programme, we will engage with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and other stakeholders to optimise the effectiveness of the TB eradication programme,” he added.

“Following feedback from members of our council, we will also be offering technical support and advice to our farmers to help reduce the risk of a TB outbreak on their farm.”

