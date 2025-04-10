It was three for the price of one for dairy farmer Jim White from south Tipperary when one of his cows gave birth to triplet heifer calves.

The three Angus calves were a nice touch to mark Mother's Day on White's family farm in Mullinahone.

The second-calver was served with the Progressive Genetics sire Lord Horatio (AA6682).

"We were feeding her before she calved because she was a bit thin an then she had three lovely calves - they're identical. She's flying it now, she's calved 11 days and has had a course of antibiotics and a multivitamin. We're milking her once a day and she's out by day and in by night."

Take a look at the footage of her calving below:

Calves

The Tipperary farmer said that his daughter has put the pressure on to keep the triplets into the summer.

"We'll definitely keep them for six weeks anyway and we might sell them in August or September," he said.