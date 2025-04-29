Pictured with the Byrne family from Dungarvan, Co Waterford, who won the Tirlán milk supplier of the year award, were Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy; John’s mother Mary Byrne; Mary and John Byrne; John’s father Eamon Byrne; Tirlán chair John Murphy and Molly Byrne.

The Byrne family from near Dungarvan, Co Waterford, have been named as Tirlán 2025 milk supplier of the year.

The co-operative held its dairy and sustainability awards on Tuesday 29 April, which recognised the commitment of Tirlán suppliers who delivered high-quality sustainably produced milk from grass-based herds across Ireland.

A total of 16 awards were presented across a variety of categories, from exceptional milk quality and milk solids to environmental stewardship and innovation.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said the award recognises the suppliers’ outstanding performance across the board in a variety of areas, including milk quality, sustainability and animal welfare.

“These awards are a celebration of the passion, care and innovation that our family farm suppliers bring to their work every day,” he said.

“It all starts on the family farm and it’s about so much more than milk. It’s about the family farm business. It’s about values, progress and pride in doing the right thing.”

Milk suppliers

John and Mary Byrne were presented with the milk supplier of the year award.

John is the fifth generation to farm there and said the family farm is very special to him.

“We put huge emphasis on animal health, whether it be the calves or the cows. We try to keep their nutrition right at all times. Grass is number one and we try to get as much quality grass into them as we can.

“If we don’t look after this country and this earth, nobody else is going to. We have to keep things right on farm. The vast majority of farmers are doing that and doing it very well.”

Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy added that the milk suppliers are the reason Irish dairy products are trusted around the world.

“Working with our suppliers, we continue to focus on innovation, enhancing biodiversity, protecting our waterways, embracing new technology and new ways of working to reduce carbon.

“Our strong focus on farming with nature and animal welfare ensures we are building a better, more resilient future for Irish dairy.”

Award winners

Tirlán sustainability champion: Alan and Cheryl Poole, Rose Bridge Farm Ltd, Ballyowen, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Farming for water champion: Donal Kavanagh, Carrigeen Dairy Ltd, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.

Milk solids champion: John and Mary Byrne Ltd, Coolnasmear, Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Avonmore fresh milk supplier: John, Mona and Mark Finnegan, Ballyrath, Navan, Co Meath.

Milk quality award – over 600,000l: Graham Farms, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh.

Milk quality award – under 600,000l: Dermot, Angela and Noel Kehoe, Ballycullane, New Ross, Co Wexford.

North region award: John and Sean McDonnell, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth.

East region award: Sean Tracey, Tomhaggard, Co Wexford.

South region award: John Kirwan Jnr, Butlerstown, Co Waterford.

West region award: Jimmy and Sarah Morris, Glengoole, Co Tipperary.

Young farmer award: Martin O'Reilly, Killeshin, Co Carlow.

New entrant award: John Doyle, Ballygarret, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Farming ambassador: Brian Rohan, Mountrath, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Cathal Moran innovation award: Bryan and Gail Daniels, Bawnlusk, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny.

Farming appreciation: Aidan O'Halloran, Tullow, Co Carlow.

Driver recognition: Daniel O'Brien, from DJ O’Brien and Sons from Tallow, Co Waterford.

Read more

Tirlán’s profit was little changed in 2024

Tirlán’s sustainable farming academy opens for applications

Price cuts applied to March milk cheques