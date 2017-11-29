Downbeat farmers in hen harrier areas
By The Dealer on 30 November 2017
The Dealer's attention was caught by a survey of farmers in special areas of protection.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 09 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 16 October 2017
By Alison Sinnott on 28 August 2017
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALERGOOD AVEARGE BALERWIDE PICK UPSOLD AS SEEN...
This new ex-demo Torro is ready for work. Is also fitted with an additive applic...
For all your agricultural needs look no further thanNUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD...
MASSEY FERGUSON 2160 BALER2160 BALERYEAR 2008VERY CLEAN BALER330...
KRONE COMPRIMMA F155VERY CLEAN BALER29800 BALES DONE MOSTLY STRAW AND HA...