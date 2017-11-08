Dry cow tubes – yes or no at drying off?
By Jack Kennedy on 09 November 2017
Be careful if not using dry cow tubes warns the Moorepark Quality milk team.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 08 November 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 01 November 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 08 November 2017
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 07 November 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 08 November 2017
By Contributor on 08 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
Six fresian calved heifers for sale...
EBI130.Incalf to FR Bull calving Feb18. ...
24 scanned and incalf heifersWell grownCalving Feb all to easy calving bulls...