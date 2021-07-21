I see that Dutch dairy processor FrieslandCampina has a hydrogen-powered milk tanker on the go.

It’s powered by renewable green hydrogen, which I’m told is hydrogen split from water using an electric shock called electrolysis.

It’s only powering one truck at the moment, but the dairy hopes to expand it across the country.

In other agri-related news, I see that Budweiser is now brewed 100% by renewable electricity from solar and wind power.

Budweiser’s owner Anheuser-Busch has a solar farm in Texas and is the largest solar project for the beverage industry in the US.