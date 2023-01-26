The show will run from 12pm until 10pm each day.

Widely recognised as the leading exhibition show of all thing farming and agricultural, the Spring Farm Machinery (SFM) group has expanded year on year, becoming a staple in the calendar of contractors, farmers, business owners and customers all across Ireland and the UK.

The exhibition has grown exponentially, featuring over 10,000m2 of indoor space.

The Cavan Equestrian Centre will be filled to capacity, with stands to explore across three huge halls over the course of the two-day event.

All major brands are represented at the show, including returning exhibitors such as Clarkes of Cavan, Massey dealer Martin’s Garage, Meath Farm Machinery, John Deere stockists and Claas stockist Leinster Farm Machinery among many more.

Cavan SFM is also excited to welcome new exhibitors year on year and 2023 is no exception, with Lyons & Burton, New Holland dealer, and Farmworks Machinery, Fendt dealer, exhibiting to name just a few.

Visitors travel from across Ireland and the UK to attend the two-day show, as the SFM Show provides the chance for visitors to be able to quiz manufacturers on their products and take advantage of show offers and discounts, meaning businesses can stock up at the Cavan show for the busy year ahead.

Everything needed to make the show as comfortable and enjoyable an experience as possible is catered for, with all three halls fully heated.

With over 200 exhibitors spread across three halls, the Cavan show has endless opportunities for visitors to explore.

The show will run from 12pm until 10pm each day. For those who want to pre-purchase tickets, you can do so on the AJS website. Alternatively, the admission fee can be paid at the entrance.

For more information about the show, please contact the team at AJS Promotions by calling 028-822 52800 or email info@ajspromotions.com.

Tow and Fert Machines on show

Tow and Fert machines have been working in Ireland since 2017, helping farmers to reduce their nitrogen (N) usage while still maintaining their grass production.

The machines are designed and built in New Zealand to dissolve granular urea/CAN in the machine, along with other products and to apply the mix as a foliar feed on to the leaf of the plant.

Farmers have been able to reduce their N usage by 40% within the first year. The machines range from 500 litres, suitable for ATVs, to 4,000 litres for large-scale farmers.

FuturAG will be showcasing the machine at the Cavan Machinery Show for the first time and looks forward to discussing the role the machine has to play on Irish grassland farms.

To learn more about how the Tow and Fert machines can benefit you, speak to a member of the team on 1 and 2 February in the Cavan Equestrian Centre.

Multione compact loader arriving in Cavan

The all new Multione compact loader will be showcased on the Lyons & Burton machinery stand, making its debut in Ireland.

Lyons & Burton will be exhibiting for the first time at the Cavan Farm Machinery Show and will have an impressive array of New Holland machinery on display, including the New Holland boomer and New Holland skid steer.

Learn more about the Multione loader and New Holland machines by chatting to the team at Lyons & Burton.

Meet the Sleator Plant team

Sleator Plant is Ireland’s leading construction plant and access machinery supplier. The company will again this year be proud to exhibit at all three shows.

Sleator is the sole franchised dealer for all of Ireland for the Sany excavators and Genie access machines.

For Northern Ireland, the company is also the only official Mecalac and Rokbak dealer, located in Mallusk, Co Antrim.

Sleator Plant is delighted this year to also announce the opening of its purpose-built new depot in north Dublin.

At the Cavan show, it will be demonstrating its Sany SY135 14t crawler excavator, Sany SY18 2t excavator and a Genie GS1432 scissor lift.

Please come visit stand H345 to meet the team and to see some of the machinery on offer.

Hi-Power solutions for your farm

Hi-Power is part of the FluidPower Group. It has three depots in Ireland, located in Cork, Dublin and Belfast.

Its aim is simply to provide customers with fluid power solutions, from a single component to complex engineering systems, in the most cost-effective way, utilising the best products, services and engineers available in the market today.

Working with the dealer network in Ireland, Hi-Power provides turnkey solutions for the HGV market.

Its solutions include, but are not limited to, complete hydraulic systems, bulk discharge systems, greasing systems and winching systems.

Zetor Proxima on display

The Zetor Proxima GP 110 will be available for visitors attending the SFM Cavan Show on 1 and 2 February to see.

The impressive tractor will be displayed on the Pratts Garage stand in hall one.

Alongside the Proxima HS120 and Forterra CL120, the Pratts Garage stand will be filled with a range of new machinery suitable for all sizes of farms, from large to small.

The Pratts Garage stand will also showcase its extensive range. If you want to learn more about the Proxima GP110 or any of their other machines, chat to the team at the show.

Mid Louth Garages to showcase Numac and Manitou

Mid Louth Garages is the main farm machinery dealer for Case IH, McHale, Kverneland, Hardi, Manitou, Sumo, McConnel, Rauch, HiSpec, Strautmann and Fleming in Ireland.

At the upcoming SFM show in Cavan, it will be exhibiting a range of machinery, including the new Numac 19t double-axle low loader, Numac 12t double-axle tipper trailer with drop sides and the new Manitou 1650r skid steer, among other impressive machines.

To see the full range, along with unmissable show deals and to learn more about the products, visit the team from Mid Louth Garages on their stand at the SFM Show.

Solar panels for farms

Hercuglas provides a turnkey supply, installation and maintenance service for agricultural solar panels. With the cost of electricity increasing year on year, many farms are looking to install solar panels in order to reduce their energy bills and maintain profitability.

With vast roofs and expanses of unused land, farms are ideal locations for large solar PV systems that can offset high daily electricity consumption and help protect your business against future rises in electricity costs.

The huge uptake in solar panels within the agriculture sector speaks volumes and is a true testament to the reliability and strong returns offered.

Solar PV electricity is one of the world’s most reliable forms of renewable energy. It is very cost-effective to self-generate electricity for all your farm needs.

Peak performance is from March to October, which is an ideal technology option for robotic dairy, poultry and pig farms, which are very significant users of electricity.

Significantly reduce electricity cost.

Payback period as low as four years.

Accelerated capital allowances, SEAI and TAMS grants available.

Battery systems available.

Protect against carbon tax.

Farmers can see a payback of less than five years on their solar PV investment and enjoy a dependable supply of renewable electricity for over 30 years, making it probably one of the best investments that any farmer can make to improve their sustainability credentials.

Farmers who qualify will get 40% TAMS grant support for up to 11kWp solar PV and 6kWp battery storage installation. Young qualified farmers can receive up to 60% or a 30% BEC grant from the Sustainability Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Hercuglas is registered with both the Department of Agriculture and with the SEAI to assist with securing the best grants for your farm business.

Impressive Q Series Valtra range on show from Clarke Machinery

Clarke Machinery has been in the tractor and farm machinery business for over 40 years, with a dedicated and knowledgeable Valtra tractor team.

Operating from three locations across Ireland (Cavan, Kells and Roscommon), Clarkes has a vast selection of new and used farm machinery from top brands such as McHale, Redrock, Major and Honda to name just a few.

At this year’s SFM Show in Cavan, the team will be showcasing the new Q Series Valtra, with an impressive 300bhp, along with every model from 100hp to 300hp with Power Beyond, Auto Guide Trimble and Smart-touch armrests among much more.

Clarkes is one of the only agri dealers in Ireland that can supply a massive selection of varied top-quality agri machinery brands, such as McHale, Cashels and Redrock, among many more, and with a large selection of used equipment ready to go.

This is in addition to a vast array of agri spare parts, including car and tractor batteries, tools and much more. Clarkes is one of the leading agribusinesses in Ireland.

For more information on what Clarkes offers, speak to a member of the team at the impressive stand setup in hall one at the show or visit the website for full listings of all new and used tractors and agri machinery: www.clarkemachinery.ie.

John Deere 6M, 5M series and much more on show with Meath Farm Machinery

The Meath Farm Machinery stand at the SFM show will be showcasing an impressive lineup of 5M and 6M Tractors alongside the 6R 150 series from John Deere.

Meath Farm Machinery will also have the Kramer range of telehandlers and wheeled loaders on display, as well as displaying the new model Kramer 144 alongside the wheel loader 60.8.

Tedders, rakes and mowers will also be on show from the SIP range of grass machinery and much more.

To see this impressive range from Meath Farm Machinery or to speak to a member of the team, visit the stand in hall 3 (stand H322). Visit the website www.meathfarmmachinery.com.