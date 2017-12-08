Fane Valley buys second store in Derry

The Fane Valley co-op have been expanding the retail side of its business, acquiring two stores in Co Derry in a matter of months.

The Northern Irish co-op has announced that it has acquired the trading business Stewart Robinson Ltd.

Stewart Robinson Ltd is located on Broighter Road in Limavady, Co Derry, and the formal acquisition will be effective from 22 January 2018.

It marks the second store in Co Derry that Fane Valley has acquired in a matter of months, with the procurement of Deeny’s Country Store and Home Supplies in August this year.

Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley chief executive, said: “Over recent years, Fane Valley has been gradually extending the footprint of its retail stores business.

“The acquisition of Stewart Robinson’s will complement our purchase of John Deeny’s near Claudy in August 2017.

“The extensive yard and warehouse facilities at Limavady will provide an ideal base from which to further enhance our services to the farming community across the northwest region.”

Fane Valley has an annual turnover in excess of £525 million, with over 2,100 employees and sites in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England and Belgium.

