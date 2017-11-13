Farming fun for Science Week: find an event near you

A number of agriculture and food science events are open to the public and school students around the country this week.
Dr Brian McGuinness with Julia and Elena Sol Datkina during Science Week 2016 at Teagasc Food Research Centre, Ashtown, Dublin 15.
Julie O'Sullivan, Teagasc with Colaiste an Chraoibhin, Fermoy students Kevin Geary, John Michael Kelleher, Eoin Breen, Eoghan McCarthy and Seamus Egan explore the working of a gut during Science Week 2016 at the Teagasc Food Research Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork. \ O'Gorman Photography.
Here is a county-by-county list of agricultural-themed events taking place this Science Week. While school events are organised directly with teachers, others are open to the public but booking is often advisable at the contact details given for each event below.
Carlow60 Minute Science, a free evening of science talks: is soil just dirt? Is coeliac disease on the rise? Is the spud really humble? Can DNA be used to increase sustainable food production? Find out at Visual Carlow on Thursday from 7.30pm. Bookings by phone on 059 917 2400 or email boxoffice@visualcarlow.ieSpud Science: Teagasc’s Oak Park Crops Research Centre will host students from Carlow Institute of Technology and Pearse College, Dublin, to explore the science behind the potato, from breeding new varieties to producing the perfect crisp. Talks and demonstrations will be held in the breeding facilities and will cover aspects of breeding, agronomy, biotechnology and processing.
CavanSafety around Farm Machinery: a farm accident survivor tells his story and advises on best construction and farm health and safety practices. Bailieborough Library, Thursday, 7-9pm.
CorkFrom Farm to Fork: Teagasc Moorepark (pictured below) is organising a fun day for secondary school students who will visit the dairy research farm on Tuesday and find out what happens to milk when it’s processed.
Sport, Nutrition and the Microbiome: if you are an aspiring sportsperson, are involved in training/coaching s or would just like to learn a bit more about how to combine food and exercise to enhance your level of fitness and health, come along to hear and discuss the latest developments with scientists and sportspeople at Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Monday at 7pm.
DublinA Taste of Food Science and More: an open evening to meet Teagasc researchers at the Food Research Centre, Ashtown, Dublin 15 on Monday between 6-9pm. Read more and book online.Insects as Food?: scientists discuss the potential and rationale for incorporating insects into the human diet, sparked off by an introduction from an expert researcher in this area, Anna Rettore. Samples available to taste! Alchemist cafe, Dublin, Tuesday 7-9pm. Read more.Nutrient Management Practices: Benchmarking and Future Decisions: as part of the 2017-18 UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science Research Seminar Series, a free seminar entitled “Nutrient Management Practices: Bench-marking and Future Decisions” will be given by Assistant Professor in Agricultural and Food Economics Dr Edel Kelly, UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science. Read more and book here.Food Science – Clean Labelling and Manufacturing: guest speaker Joe Ahern, product innovation manager, Kerry Group, will tell local secondary school students about the challenge of making clean label foods. Following this students will make ice-cream and explore the scientific principles involved. Wednesday and Thursday, Dun Laoghaire Further Education Institute.
GalwayEwe Want to Know about Sheep?: Teagasc Athenry opens its Research Centre at the Mellows Campus to students from local secondary schools on Wednesday. The exhibits on display include; animal science; sheep breeds; grassland and the environment; and, careers in agriculture.
KildareFrom Farming to Forensics – Can Sensors Provide the Solution?: free lecture by Dr Eithne Dempsey on Tuesday, 7-8pm. Read more.
LimerickWhat is happening our bees?: bees may be responsible for as much as one out of every three bites of food we eat. What happens if our pollinating insects disappear? Professor John Breen will cover this and much more in his talk. Faculty of Science and Engineering, University of Limerick, Tuesday, 11am. Read more here.
MeathHealthy Starts Here: Teagasc Grange is hosting primary school students from the Trinity Access Programme on Tuesday.Food and Animal Science: Teagasc Grange will give farm and laboratory demonstrations of science applied to food production and animal health for secondary school students on Wednesday.
MonaghanCall of the Forest – The Forgotten Wisdom of the Trees: documentary featuring Irish author, medical biochemist and botanist Diana Beresford-Kroeger. Introduction and Q&A with Eoin Ward, who is the Monaghan Makers project officer with Monaghan County Council and an outdoor education provider with Irish Outdoors. Sunday, Clones Court House, 8.45pm. Read more and book here.
OffalyCuriosity Day at Mount Lucas: a day of curiosity and science exploration at Mount Lucas Wind Farm in Daingean on Thursday. Booked out.
WestmeathFrom Wolf to Woof, The Science of Dogs: a fascinating evening with a veterinary scientist and an evolutionary biologist who explore the world of canines. Athlone Institute of Technology, Monday, 8-10pm. Read more and book here.
WexfordScience week at Teagasc Johnstown Castle: local primary school children will visit the research facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday o enjoy a tour of growth chambers, laboratories, field trials and the dairy farm. They will meet PhD students and get to try some hands-on experiments.
Do you have details of Science Week event with an agricultural theme not listed above? Please let us know by email to thubert@farmersjournal.ie