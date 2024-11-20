HR Manager Sarah Buckley on the Irish Farmers Journal Stand at the National Ploughing Championships 2024 in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

The job market is a competitive place, it’s crucial that your job application and interview preparation sets you apart from the crowd. Here are some top tips to set yourself up for success and landing that dream job.

1 Use AI tools

Use Artificial Intelligence tools such as Copilot or ChatGpt when creating your CV and cover letter.

Use quality prompts, including specific information about the role you are applying for, your skillset, education, work experience and motivation for the role so that the AI-generated content accurately reflects your background and matches role requirements.

Use AI as your starting point and take time to review and edit the content produced, ensuring that your CV and cover letter are factually correct.

AI is also very helpful for interview preparation. AI can give guidance on how to research the company and role, sample interview questions and answers, dress code, presentation skills and all things interview related.

When prompting, ask specific questions about interview preparation and include details about the role and company so that the AI output is tailored to your needs.

2 CV and cover letter design

Customise your CV for each job application. Highlight relevant skills and experience that match the job description. Always include key headings:

personal profile.

key skills.

work history.

education/training.

interests.

Including a professional headshot can make it more personal and help you stand out. Write a friendly cover letter that showcases your enthusiasm for the role and the company and highlights how your background matches role requirements.

Incorporate keywords in the job advertisement or job description into your CV and cover letter to demonstrate your skills match with the role.

This is particularly important when you are applying to employers who use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and automated shortlisting processes.

3 Have a professional social media presence

The use of professional social media platforms such as LinkedIn are key for raising your profile, helping you to connect with potential employers, networkwith professionals in your industry and showcase your skills and experience.

Take the time to set up a profile, add a photograph and clear information on your background, similar to what you would include on a CV.

4 Build professional skills as a student

When applying for roles, students and recent graduates can be concerned about their lack of professional work experience, having been in full-time education, and how they can compete with more experienced candidates on the job market.

Professional skills such as communication, team working, time management and problem-solving can be developed as a student and are transferrable to the workplace.

Use your time as a student to build these professional skills, for example, by joining a university society committee, doing voluntary work related to your career interests or leading a group project in college. Highlight these skills on your job application.

5 Be your best self at the job interview

A job interview is about more than just answering questions. It’s also about presenting your authentic, confident and professional self in a way that matches with role requirements, company values and culture.

While interviews can be daunting, good preparation is key to feeling confident and being able to relax and be yourself.

Before the interview, take time to research the role and company, and prepare sample questions and answers.

At the interview, showcase relevant skills and experience using specific examples and dress appropriately for the work environment.

