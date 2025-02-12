Do I stay or do I go? This is a question a lot of people find themselves asking mid-career, which tends to be someone with five to 10 years of experience under their belt.

They are wondering should they stay in their current job, start a new role or a new career in a different field.

Many individuals in this stage reach peak levels of productivity, maintaining a specialised skillset relevant to their role.

Statia O’Carroll from Co Kilkenny was inspired to set up her own company, O’Carroll Careers, in 2023 after interviewing thousands of candidates during her tenures at Vhi, Great West Life and Cartoon Saloon.

Don’t panic and spend some time getting to know yourself

She is now helping those looking to make the next move in their careers.

If you are feeling uncertain about your career path, know that you are not alone, and more importantly, it’s completely manageable, she advises.

Statia O'Carroll is founder of O'Carroll Careers.

“Don’t panic and spend some time getting to know yourself and your career goals by self-reflecting,” O’Carroll says. “Start asking yourself some self-exploratory or reflective questions to clearly understand what your reality or current status looks like.”

Find out what you want

In terms of completing some self-reflection, O’Carroll advises clients to take out a pen and paper and ask themselves the following questions:

Work experience and feelings

What do I enjoy about my current or past roles?

How do I feel before, during, and after work?

What aspects of work bring me joy versus stress?

Skills and strengths

What are my strengths or skills, eg technical, IT, personal, or transferable skills?

Am I fully trained for what I’m doing or might like to do?

What accomplishments in work or personal life am I most proud of?

Values and interests

What are my core values?

Do they align with my employer’s?

What industries excite me?

Career vision

What changes do I want in my career now?

What’s my ideal role in two years’ time?

What does a great workday look like for me?

Practical considerations

Financial needs and work-life balance – how should work fit into my life?

How much time do I want to dedicate to work?

Do I want onsite, hybrid or remote working arrangements?

Obstacles and risks

Do I have self-limiting beliefs holding me back?

What are the risks of making a career change?

Taking action

Once you have answered these questions, take some time to really look at your answers.

“See what is the pattern that occurs,” O’Carroll advises. “It is a good idea to talk to your manager or find a trusted work mentor to discuss career progression, internal opportunities, and future organisational plans that may support your career growth.

“Use annual reviews to explore relevant training and development options, where there is a skills gap, and take advantage of employee study programmes or external funding options like Springboard, Skillnet Ireland, or Skills to Advance,” she says.

It doesn’t happen by chance

If considering a move externally, research target industries, review job vacancies, and identify key skills required.

If you are clearer about what area or career step you want to take, O’Carroll recommends doing your research, testing the waters and start applying for jobs in that area.

It is also a good idea to take a career break where possible to explore new industries or roles without the full commitment.

“By taking these steps, you can actively explore roles and opportunities that are the right fit for your skills and goals.

“It doesn’t happen by chance. By doing good research and preparation, the right door will open for you,” she concludes.

