Power-washing sheds after turnout is generally one of those jobs that is put on the long finger; I don’t know many people that actively enjoy it. However, it is very much a necessary evil and should be completed in the early summer months, as opposed to just before cattle head back indoors in the winter. Dung is a harbour for bacteria and removal of as much of it as possible and leaving a clean, dry surface for stock to go back into come winter 2025, will reduce the disease burden on animals, especially in areas where animal immunity is low, such as calving pens, calf sheds and creep areas.

Preparation

Larger petrol or diesel washers, or indeed PTO-driven washers, can use up to 45l per minute of water. For this reason, a reserve of water in the form of IBC tanks or barrels is necessary before washing begins. It’s also important to be cognisant of wells running dry at this time of the year after the long period of no rainfall, so a quick check on your well before commencing washing is recommended.

Loose bedding or dung accumulated at dividing gates can be removed prior to washing. At this stage, many pens will be dry with dung caked on surfaces, so the shed should be wet down for several days before completing the final jet wash. Softeners can be used instead of or alongside this, and sprayed over all areas using a snow foam gun on the lance of the power washer. Cubicle mats in particular can dry out and become difficult to wash.

Once sufficiently soft, the actual washing can commence. Rotating heads are popular on farms for power-washer lances, but caution does need to be exercised with them due to their ability to damage timber or other soft surfaces. Effluent channels from dry bedded areas should be thoroughly cleaned out, as dirt left in these can harbour bacteria, but can also lead to blocking of the channel, nulling their purpose once the pen is re-bedded later in the year.

Mould and cobwebs

Alongside the general animal area, walls and side sheeting on sheds should be washed to remove any moulds, dust or dirt on them. Extensions to washer lances can be purchased, or a cherry picker/safety cage can be used. Significant accumulations of moulds and cobwebs on either side sheeting or roof sheeting or timber purlins would be evidence that ventilation in the shed is not adequate, be it inlet or outlet spacing.

To assess air flow within the shed where there is suspected inadequate ventilation, lighting a smoke bomb (available at some builder’s merchants) or some dry straw in a steel bucket will emit smoke which can then be watched. The smoke should travel up and out of the shed either through a canopy or through spaced sheeting. Where the smoke swirls around and tends to come back down towards the ground, then air outlet space is inadequate and changes to the building will be needed.

Disinfection

Disinfection should occur after the area is completely dry. Disinfectant solution can be sprayed on again using the snow foam gun of the power washer, or can be diluted and sprayed on with a knapsack sprayer. Some of these substances are highly irritant in their undiluted form, so PPE should be worn. Ensure that all surfaces are thoroughly treated using the solution, paying particular attention to high traffic areas such as water troughs and barriers. Any feeding equipment (teat feeders, meal troughs) should also be washed and disinfected before hanging up in storage.

Vermin control

Vermin such as rats, mice and some varieties of birds should be controlled on farm, as they pose a risk to both human and animal health. Birds in particular can be vectors of disease, carrying from one farm to another. Doors should be closed, and any gaps, such as along the eaves or the ridge, should ideally have netting on them to prevent free entry of birds.

Again, this is most critical in the likes of calf housing.

In short

Washing and disinfecting sheds prior to animals going back indoors is a necessity to reduce disease burden.

Softeners can be used in snow foam guns to make the washing process quicker.

Significant levels of mould or cobwebs on sheeting and timber suggest a ventilation problem.