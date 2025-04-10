Sterile brome can be hard to control on farms.

Many farmers with winter wheat and a brome problem will be familiar with a herbicide called Broadway Star. This herbicide has now received an upgrade.

Manhattan is the new and improved version of Broadway Star and it covers a wider weed spectrum.

The herbicide contains halauxifen-methyl, florasulam, pyroxsulam and a safener. A pack will treat 5ha at a rate of 100g/ha. The halauxifen-methyl is more commonly known as the Arylex active and is contained in herbicides like Zypar and Pixxaro.

Manhattan will still control brome and some other grass weeds, like wild oats and ryegrass. It also claims to control wild oats, which are resistant to ACCase herbicides.

It claims to control 34 broad-leaved weeds such as poppy, speedwells, common chickweed, red dead nettle, mayweeds and many more.

This means if you are applying Manhattan, you will most likely not need to add in a sulphonyl urea-based herbicide in the spring, like Cameo or Harmony, for example, as it should control broad-leaved weeds that were not covered by Broadway Star, like fumitory, willow herb and speedwell.

Application

You can apply Manhattan up to the end of tillering. It can generally be tank-mixed with products which Broadway Star was mixed with, but you should check the label.

It can be mixed with a half rate of CeCeCe and growth regulators like Cerone, but it should not be mixed with Moddus type products.

It is not advised to mix with both fungicides and plant growth regulators, but this should not be a big issue.

Manhattan can also be used on winter rye and winter triticale.