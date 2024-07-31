CattleEye uses artificial intelligence to identify changes in cow behaviour. Picture is of standard security camera, not a CattleEye camera. \ Philip Doyle

CattleEye, an artificial intelligence-based cow monitoring system, which was invented in Northern Ireland, is now monitoring body condition score (BCS) as well as lameness. The company was set up Terry Canning and Adam Askew in 2019 and was purchased by global milking machine company GEA earlier this year.

CattleEye uses a camera to capture video footage of cows as they leave the parlour. The artificial intelligence can identify each cow and monitor changes in behaviour over time.

When it launched first, the system was only monitoring for early signs of lameness, but is now monitoring changes in BCS also. The device is compatible with any type of milking parlour. The camera costs €200 to install, with a monthly subscription charge of €1/cow/month thereafter, but GEA says that the subscription can be paused when cows are dry.