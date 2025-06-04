I often get approached and asked “is it worth going for the grant? I might find it hard to get planning.’’ That to me is a red flag straight away.

If you will find it hard to get planning, what is the reason for that? Will a neighbour report you, or a so called ‘serial objector’ who might get a tip off about your new tank and do the deed from the other side of the country?

If the above answer is even a slight yes, how does it make sense to spend tens of thousands to build something that you might very well be ordered to take down?

I’m not blaming the farmer; they shouldn’t be in this predicament in the majority of cases. If you’re conscientious of water courses and dwelling houses in close proximity, then getting planning for increasing slurry storage, which is of huge environmental benefit due to more targeted application, should be a piece of cake.

Back in 2023, we were promised a golden ticket; exemption from planning for one off slurry storage.

That was 21 months ago. We only received the individual ceiling and increase in grant rate that was announced at the same time back in January, but it’s now likely that we will be over two years waiting on this exemption.

With that type of carry on, I would be worried what will fall in for inclusion in this exemption regarding size etc.

Giving additional grant aid and individual ceilings for slurry storage while farmers remain unable to attain planning for such is a bit like painting a leaking boat; it looks well but doesn’t solve the main issue.

If we are really serious about reducing fertiliser usage and improving water quality, allowing a streamlined process for planning is the first and simplest step.

But if we are combining tough planning laws with poor reference costs (another issue that has been kicked down the road), then is it any wonder that we are seeing people foregoing planning on doing their own thing, or simply reducing stock numbers instead of investing in their farm.