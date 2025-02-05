It is advisable to wear gloves and a face-mask when handling fertilisers as they can as they can irritate skin especially where there are cuts or grazes.

Knowing your farm fertiliser allowances is the first step to improving the sustainability of your farming business. It will ensure the selection of the correct fertiliser types to supply the N-P-K-S requirements for grassland and crops and to replenish soil P and K reserves.

With the tightening of legislative nitrogen (N) limits, more efficient use of N is now required to reduce impacts on climate change and protect water quality.

Application

Preparing a farm fertiliser plan (or nutrient management plan (NMP) will provide field specific information on the nutrient requirements (N, P, K, S) for the soils and crops on your farm.

Improving farm N use efficiency/reducing N surpluses hinges on selecting the right source of nutrients, at the right rate, at the right time and in the right place.

A farm fertiliser plan will provide a field-by-field plan for:

1 Building / maintain soil fertility levels in the optimum ranges to maximise N use and farm productivity.

2 Lime application programme to correct soil pH to the optimum ranges specific for grassland, grass-clover and crop types.

3 Targeting organic manures to specific fields and making adjustments to fertiliser rates to account for the N, P & K supplied, depending on manure type, timing/method of application and rate of application.

4 Identifying fertiliser N, P, K & S rates and whole farm nutrient allowances.

5 Ensuring that a balanced nutrient supply is available for grassland and crops through the selection of suitable fertiliser types.

The establishment of a National Fertiliser Database (NFD) in 2023 was to better record the sale and use of fertilisers and lime in Ireland. Before purchasing fertiliser in 2025 it is important to calculate fertiliser allowances for your farm based on recent soil test results and the farming system.

Areas to note when handling protected urea

Approximately 55% of urea grades sold in the Republic of Ireland had a urease inhibitor applied during the 2023/2024 season. A urease inhibitor is applied to straight urea to reduce losses of ammonia and nitrous oxide emissions. In Ireland, urease inhibitors are generally coated onto the urea fertiliser when the urea is shipped into the country, versus being incorporated into the urea granule melt during manufacturing.

To ensure the safe handling of fertilisers, including protected urea, there are guidelines fertiliser producers and blenders recommend:

When working with protected urea, only do so in a well-ventilated area. It is also good practice to wear a dust mask as the dust from fertilisers can be a problem.

When working all fertilisers, avoid contact with the skin. Do not spread the fertiliser out in the spreader with your bare hands.

It is advisable to wear gloves and a face-mask when handling fertilisers as they can as they can irritate skin especially where there are cuts or grazes.

Appropriate eye protection is also advisable.

The above steps are advisable when handling all fertilisers and will help prevent the chemical fertiliser ingredients and inhibitors from being inhaled or coming in contact with the skin.