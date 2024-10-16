High prices are softening the blow of what has been a difficult year for farming due to bad weather and low grass growth rates.

The challenges of winter milk production are laid bare in the stats that show almost 700 farmers have left the sector since 2013 and about 100 have left in the last two years.

The reasons for which farmers are getting out are numerous, but those who are remaining are committed to producing high-quality milk over the winter and supplying Irish consumers with safe, nutritious and, most importantly, fresh milk and dairy products over the winter months.

Teagasc’s winter milk specialist James Dunne outlines some of the financial challenges with producing milk over the winter.

As everyone knows, costs are higher as farmers have to purchase more and higher-quality feed. With severe input cost inflation since 2021, the profitability of winter milk production is under more pressure than ever.

Producers are heavily reliant on the winter milk premium to cover the higher costs, but the IFA and others are arguing that the premiums need to be higher.

Teagasc’s new nutrition specialist Aisling Claffey outlines some of the steps farmers should be taking to ensure a balanced diet for freshly calved cows this winter.

While feed costs have come off the peak prices experienced in 2022 and 2023, they are still historically high and it is an area farmers need to pay close attention to.

Over-feeding cows is an area where real inefficiencies can creep in and cost farmers dearly. Having said that, silage stocks are scarce on many farms and so there is likely to be a greater reliance on concentrates and other straights this winter.

Good news comes from the fact that milk prices have increased and are likely to increase further before year end. This is softening the blow of what has been a difficult year for farming due to bad weather and low grass growth rates.