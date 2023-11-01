The Dower family from Waterford are representing Tirlán Co-op. From left: Una, Gavin, Declan and Eileen Dower.

The Dowers are farming near Clashmore in Co Waterford since the 1800s. Father (Declan) and son (Gavin) work together in the business now.

Declan’s wife, Eileen, has always been very involved in the farm looking after the calves and paperwork. There is a full-time worker on the farm also and farm relief is used to cover holidays. This is a traditional family farm and the farm is maintained to very high standards.

The Dowers milked 215 cows in 2022 with an EBI of €203 and replacement stock EBI of €257. The breeding focus is on health, fat and protein and fertility. The Gavins have excellent milk quality with a TBC average of 7 and a SCC average of 70. All cows’ teats are striped and dirty teats washed and dried before cluster attached. An automatic machine wash is used, with a hot water temperature of 75OC which is heated using gas, used after every morning milking and cold wash after every evening milking.

The detergent used for the machine and bulk tank is Lir Hydra Mil and the descaler used is Lir NP 90 descaler. The descaler is used three times per week.

Fresh cleaning products are used for every cleaning event.

Gavin is also interested in conservation with one acre of bogland fenced off and 50m of hedging planted in 2022. The Gavins are registered with PastureBase and measure grass 30 times per year.

Twenty per cent of the grazing platform now has clover incorporated. The Gavins have also planted some multispecies swards this year to see how it goes.

Gavin is a member of the Deise 2020 Discussion Group and they meet every six weeks.

Gavin and Declan Dower are farming near Youghal in Co Waterford.

Declan and Gavin are also very involved in the co-op. Declan was the local Clashmore supplier’s representative for close on 40 years and following his retirement, Gavin was elected to replace him. Gavin is very active in the local GAA club and is also involved in horse racing. He played rugby with Youghal Rugby Club until recently.