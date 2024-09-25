Brian Falvey of Curranure, Innishannon, Co Cork, is the eighth generation of his family to farm the picturesque 52-hectare holding where the Bandon River winds its way through the fields. A previous generation had eight Falvey brothers who all emigrated to America and only one returned. This deep-rooted heritage is matched by a progressive approach to dairy farming, earning Brian the honour of representing Bandon Co-op in the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The farm’s grazing platform extends over 30 hectares and accommodates 94 cows with the oldest cow on her ninth lactation, a testament to the herd’s longevity. A champion of grassland management, Brian has clover in a quarter of his grazing platform.

Brian is very conscious of the farm’s impact on local watercourses. A 1.5-metre setback from the riverbank ensures that the Bandon River is protected, underscoring his commitment to water quality. The farm’s carbon footprint stands at 0.83 kg CO2 per litre of milk, reflecting sustainable practices without compromising productivity.

On the milk quality front, Brian carries out milk recording five times a year. High cell count cows are identified and treated with non-antibiotic boluses. The herd’s dry cow antibiotic therapy has been significantly reduced and currently, 70 per cent of the cows receive sealants only, with dry cow therapy applied only when cow SCC levels exceed 120.

Brian’s careful approach to herd health also includes bulk milk screening and participation in a Johne’s control programme. Vaccination strategies are devised in consultation with his vet, and sensitivity tests are used to pinpoint the most effective antibiotics for treating mastitis.

Brian uses Gene Ireland dairy bulls and beef Angus bulls recommended by ABP for breeding, with plans to explore sexed semen in the future. On the beef side, 20-30 calves are reared to 14 months of age, grazing land across the road that’s separate from the main grazing platform.

Slurry spreading, silage cutting, and reseeding are all handled by contractors, enabling Brian to focus on herd management and milk production. His wife, Ciara, manages the farm’s administrative needs, while their twin 13-year-old daughters, Róisín and Síun, help out with odd jobs. Brian’s 87-year-old father, Sean, remains actively interested in the farm’s day-to-day activities.

Off the farm, Brian is a dedicated board member of Bandon Co-op and a proud supporter of Valley Rovers GAA, where he once starred. Now, his twins are the family’s rising star athletes, playing both Gaelic and soccer, while Ciara serves as a mentor for the local ladies’ Gaelic football team.

With relief milkers available to cover during time off, Brian and his family ensure a healthy work-life balance, taking well-deserved breaks when possible. As Bandon Co-op’s finalist, the Falvey family and their farm exemplify the fusion of tradition, innovation, and sustainability that makes Irish dairy farming world-class.