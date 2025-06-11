All farmers reseeding grassland with a perennial rye grass-based seed mixture must now incorporate at least 1.5 kg/ha of naked clover seed or at least 2.5 kg/ha of pelleted clover seed in to the seed mix.

This rule was previously in place for farmers operating their production system under a Nitrates Derogation but was extended to all farms on 25 February 2025 as part of the interim review of the fifth Nitrates Action Programme. The rule is aimed at reducing the reliance on chemical fertiliser usage and improving the botanical composition of swards.

The Department of Agriculture recently released a document to Farm Advisory System (FAS) advisors addressing frequently asked questions on the topic. These are listed below.

Additional questions

Farmers can submit any questions not addressed here to nitrates@agriculture.gov.ie

Q: If Italian Rye grass (Lolium multiflorum) or Westerwold Rye grass (Lolium westerwoldicum) are being sown, does a clover requirement apply?

A: No, the requirement only applies to new perennial rye grass (Lolium perenne) based reseeds.

Q: If a mixture has more grass species than perennial ryegrass – at what percentage perennial ryegrass does the clover requirement become obligatory?

A: If perennial rye grass does not make up at least 50% of the grass seed in the mix it is not considered a perennial rye grass-based mix.

Q: Is the clover inclusion obligatory for pastures that are being re-seeded where horses graze?

A: In cases where land is being reseeded where horses graze, a product marketed as a specific equine seed mix can be exempted from including clover.

Q: Does the label/invoice for straight clover seed need to be the same year as the reseed?

A: If the straight clover mix was purchased in the year prior to re-seed, this will be accepted providing there is visual evidence of clover establishment within the sward on inspection.

Labels/invoices of straight clover seed purchased more than a year prior to the re-seeding event will not be deemed acceptable evidence of clover seed purchase.

Q: If the product is not marketed as an equine seed mix, but instead is a customised mix, will this be accepted?

A: If equines are present on the holding, the Department, at inspection, will accept written confirmation from the seed merchant, that the mix is a specific equine seed mix.