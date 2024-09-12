The Local Enterprise Village organised by the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) is dedicated to supporting and promoting local entrepreneurship. Exposure to the Ploughing audience “is a showcase like no other”, head of the Local Enterprise Village Kieran Comerford reckons.

We spoke to four of the entrepreneurs behind the companies that will be showcasing their products in the Local Enterprise Village ahead of this year’s Ploughing to learn about their business stories.

Equine Products Ireland

Supplying innovative equine supplements, LEO Kildare

James Kelly and his wife Lisa had been breeding horses for 15 years, when eight years ago after a poor breeding season on their stud, they then undertook a complete analysis of everything they did on the farm; from nutrition to vets, daily routine and supplements used.

Although they were using the leading brands at the time, the products did not do everything they were supposed to do for them as breeders. Also, the price point was high. James decided they had to devise a solution themselves.

He went about producing a product first and foremost for their broodmares that would help their fertility and reduce vet costs.

“I wanted a product that would lessen the chance of our foals having rough joints and bone-related issues. After 12 months we produced a batch of our first product called Cal+.

“It worked so well that we went to market with it in late 2022,” says James.

Fast forward 18 months and it is now a leading broodmare and young horse supplement in Europe and the UK. With the success of Cal+ they were encouraged to launch their next products.

“The LEO in Kildare has been fabulous in terms of guidance and mentoring and they are always at the end of a phone to help in every way possible. We could not have progressed as quickly as we have without their very strong support,” says James.

Nuasan founder and CEO, Dara Scott.

Nuasan

Natural products focused on muscle and joint relief, LEO Galway

Nuasan’s founder Dara Scott travelled the world for over 20 years for his career in science. He worked with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), an American non-profit marine research and education outfit.

In New Zealand, he was enthralled by the number of beehives everywhere.

When he returned to Ireland, he bought his first beehive and started developing Hive Alive – a natural food supplement for bees that strengthens and protects honeybee colonies.

Busy Bee

Dara’s active lifestyle continued once home but his body was not recovering at the pace it used to.

Unhappy with the selection of products available to him, Dara decided to create something for himself.

He was confident in the power of natural ingredients from his work on Hive Alive and determined to use only high-quality, natural ingredients.

He spent four years researching and developing an entire range of natural body care products to specifically support athletes and active lifestyles. In 2020, Nuasan was started.

Its recent launch in Boots Ireland has opened the door to an entirely new customer and the range is being used to support people with joint pain and arthritis, women with perimenopausal symptoms, those with recurring fungal and bacterial foot infections and those struggling to sleep.

The Nuasan team will be on hand to speak with attendees and give advice on muscle recovery, joint support, skin problems and foot problems.

There will also be free samples of their products and giveaways over three days.

TecWest Ltd

Chemical-free fertilisers made from chicken manure, LEO Monaghan

TecWest Ltd is an Irish company based in Co Monaghan. It was founded by John O’Hora in 2020 as a vehicle to develop and manufacture organic fertilisers to meet the requirements of the growing certified organic agriculture and horticultural market in Ireland.

John worked as an engineer for a large original equipment manufacturer for 14 years.

During this time, he was working in the research and development department, followed by a role as a design engineer.

John then went on to become a technical sales manager for Europe, before eventually leaving to set up his own company.

TecWest Ltd specialises in blended fertilisers all while retaining their certified organic status from the Irish Organic Association (IOA).

All of the raw materials are sourced from local Irish farms. It offers products in 10kg buckets, 10-25kg bags and large sacks. TecWest is also excited to launch a new organic lawn feed in September.

“Being part of the Local Enterprise Village at this year’s National Ploughing Championships gives us the unique opportunity to interact with a live audience and explain the benefits of using organic fertilisers. We look forward to meeting everyone there,” says John.

Elena Brennan, founder of Elena Brennan Jewellery.

Elena Brennan Jewellery

Handmade fine jewellery, LEO Cavan

Elena Brennan’s jewellery designs are influenced by the Celts and art nouveau. They are handmade, crafted in Cavan.

After getting her degree from Ulster University Belfast in fine craft design, Elena continued her studies in London at the Sir John Cass College before coming back to Ireland.

Jewellery designer

“My path first led to being a freelance jewellery designer and master pattern maker for the jewellery trade in Dublin.

“I enjoyed the challenge of creating to order and not knowing what is coming up next. I include portrait paintings and small sculptures in the mix too, working on scaled sculptures of animals, people and cottages,” says Elena.

She has created many collections and supplied shops around Ireland, the UK and USA, including the National Museum of Ireland, where Elena created two special collections.

Along with this, she has worked with the Newgrange Visitor Centre, the Hill of Tara shop, the Glenaran group, the British Museum and the Royal Palaces of London.

“More recently, I am concentrating on website sales and commissions. COVID-19 brought good online sales. I have continued to work to commission and sell my small production pieces just through my website and studio, and work to my rhythm. I pause my online shop when I have taken on too much to give me space to continue to create,” she says.

Elena is looking forward to being in the LEO tent at the Ploughing. She finds it’s a supportive space, with great people around.

“You never know who will drop in for a chat and a browse. It’s all about exposure and chats at the Ploughing,” she says.

Some examples of Elena Brennan's jewellery designs.

