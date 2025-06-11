Anna Clarke, Crossmolina, Co Mayo competing in the Young Shepherds Competition in Sheep 2018. \ David Ruffles

The inaugural Young Shepherds Battle of the Colleges competition will witness students from colleges across Ireland competing to ensure their college can claim the accolade of possessing the best young sheep farmers.

The competition which is sponsored by main sponsors of Sheep 2025, Irish Country Meats, has a prize fund of €1,000 up for grabs.

Teams of three students will represent their college and compete across a range of practical and technical challenges including sheep handling, husbandry skills, selecting lambs for slaughter, carcase evaluation and a technical sheep knowledge quiz.

Students can find out more from their course co-ordinator about the competition.