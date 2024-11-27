The number of sheep recorded on the 2024 sheep census could have an effect on potential scheme payments in 2025. / Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan

The Department of Agriculture’s Annual Sheep and Goat Census is due to take place on 31 December 2024.

Farmers will be strongly encouraged to complete census returns online but hardcopy applications will also be circulated in the coming weeks.

The number of breeding ewes submitted on the 2024 sheep census will have an influence on the potential payment rate under the Sheep Improvement Scheme in 2025.

To recap, the reference number is the maximum number of sheep on which payment is based. Ewe numbers can exceed the reference number but the level of payment received will not be increased in line.

To achieve the maximum payment in a flock for 2025 then the number of ewes recorded on the 2024 sheep census must be equal to or greater than the flock reference number.

For example, if your reference number is 100 and you record 105 ewes on your sheep census then you can achieve payment on the maximum figure of 100 ewes provided numbers are maintained across the year.

If however the number of ewes in the flock described above was recorded at 80 on the 2024 sheep census, then this becomes the maximum figure on which payment can be based in 2025.

This figure can be subsequently increased to 100 ewes for 2026 if recorded on the 2025 sheep census. Ewe lambs can be counted towards the reference number figure once they turn 12 months of age.

This applies only to the Sheep Improvement Scheme. The payable number for the National Sheep Welfare Scheme in 2024 was based on the higher of the average of the census returns from 2020 – 2022, or the number declared on an applicant’s 2023 census return.

It is probable that a similar format will apply for 2025 but no announcement has been made yet.

LambPlus deadline

The application window to join the Sheep Ireland Lambplus Programme for the 2025 season will shut on 16 December.

Sheep Ireland explains that if you are a pedigree breeder of the breed societies that it hosts and plan to join LambPlus, you must first have a membership with the society. The society will then set your account as a member of the relevant breed on the Sheep Ireland database.

With regards to breeders in societies not hosted by Sheep Ireland and commercial or hill farmers/breeders who want to carry out performance recording an account can be created by contacting Sheep Ireland. Call 023 882 0451, send a WhatsApp to 083 2063734, or email query@sheep.ie.

Sheep Ireland also advises: “For hill breeders wanting to genotype and sell SIS eligible rams, you don’t need to join LambPlus. We can set a commercial account for the genotyping, with no need to join our performance recording programme”.

There is a cost of €50 to €100 for pedigree flocks while commercial sheep farmers and hill farmers/breeders can sign up for free. Scan the QR code or visit www.sheep.ie for full details.