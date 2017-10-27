Sign in to your account
Former Glanbia figure appointed Bord na Móna chair

By on
A new chair has been appointed to Bord na Móna by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten.

Minister Naughten has appointed the former Glanbia deputy managing director Geoffrey Meagher as director and chair of Bord na Móna.

Meagher, who served as finance director with Glanbia from 1992 to 2005 as well as deputy managing director from 2005 to 2009, will serve a five-year term with the power generation semi-State body. He joined Glanbia in 1975.

Minister Naughten said Meagher’s experience will be invaluable for the role.

“I am pleased that Geoffrey Meagher has accepted my invitation to become director and chairperson designate of the board of Bord na Móna.

“Geoffrey brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position combined with an appreciation of the future role Bord na Móna must embrace to support economic and social development in rural areas, especially across the midlands.

“Under his leadership, I am confident that Bord na Móna will continue to meet the challenges of the changing environment in which it operates.”

Meagher is a certified public accountant with over 30 years’ experience in management roles. He also previously worked for PwC and has been running his own management company since 2009.

He takes over from John Horgan.

Read more

Everything we have written on Bord na Móna

