Listen: from milking 72 cows to 430 cows in just three years
By Darren Carty on 30 November 2017
Darren Carty talks to the 2017 FBD/Macra na Feirme Young Farmer of the Year Co Kilkenny dairy farmer PJ O’Keeffe.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 24 November 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 28 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 27 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...