Frank O’Mara is the new Teagasc director leaving a gap in the role of head of research.

I see the post of Teagasc director of research advertised.

I may dust down the CV and throw my hat in the ring for the tasty €165,000-per-year job.

The post is available following the promotion of Frank O’Mara to the director’s position, replacing Gerry Boyle.

Who will I be up against? If they stay with an internal candidate I presume Laois native Stan Lalor, the recently appointed head of advisory replacing Tom Kelly, could slide sideways into research.

In Johnstown, John Spink heads the environment and land use sector – maybe he would like a shot at it? In Moorepark, there is a list of possibilities with Donagh Berry, Padraig French and Mick O’Donovan. Frank Buckley and Laurence Shalloo are likely to have a go. Then again, they might prefer a shot at head of Moorepark which is on the horizon as Pat Dillon’s term comes to an end. After that maybe Athenry’s David Kenny or Grange’s Paul Crossan might like a pot at it.