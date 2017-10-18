Sign in to your account
How to Get Tickets for Dairy Day 2017

By on
The Irish Farmers Journal will host a National Dairy Day on 23 November 2017 in the Punchestown Event Centre, Co. Kildare.
The dairy industry in Ireland is growing and with new opportunities and challenges for the farmer, Dairy Day 2017 is an event that will showcase all that is good about the dairy industry, highlighting solutions for farmers to emerging challenges and trends.

Irish Farmers Journal readers can attend Dairy Day for FREE if they collect 3 tokens from any of the next 6 weeks' print editions of the Irish Farmers Journal.

You can also purchase tickets for €15.00 below:

Eventbrite - Dairy Day 2017

Related tags
