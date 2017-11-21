If cows were GAA counties

Roscommon is the Dexter – came back from the brink to make somewhat of a revival.

In the buildup to Dairy Day, The Dealer understands that Teagasc is considering a surprise announcement of a radical new index for rating cows.

The Cow-County Index (CCI) is a scientifically-developed index where different breeds of cattle are linked to Irish GAA county teams based on certain traits they have in common.

Some say the CCI is too radical to take off but others think it makes sense.

Kilkenny – Holstein Friesian

A proud tradition and a proven track record, despite recent attempts in recent years, it will be a force to be reckoned with for a while to come.

Tipperary – British Friesian

Former kingpins, but now only occasionally show signs of what they are capable off.

Mayo footballers – Jersey

Invested in heavily by their supporters, have all the stats and figures to back them up, but will ultimately let you down.

Louth – Norwegian Red

Still shouting about what could have been from a few years ago, everyone knows they are there but nobody cares.

Dublin – Charolais

Big, brash, and powerful. A strong finisher, but not afraid to give you a dig when its position as king of the hill is under threat.

Dexter – Roscommon

Came back from the brink to make somewhat of a revival in recent times. However, if pitted against one of its more productive counterparts it is liable to get completely blown out of the water.

Cork – Limousin

Liable to do anything at any time, notoriously difficult to work with but on their day are the flashiest in the business and the best around.

