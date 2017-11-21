Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
If cows were GAA counties
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

If cows were GAA counties

By on
In the buildup to Dairy Day, The Dealer understands that Teagasc is considering a surprise announcement of a radical new index for rating cows.
In the buildup to Dairy Day, The Dealer understands that Teagasc is considering a surprise announcement of a radical new index for rating cows.

The Cow-County Index (CCI) is a scientifically-developed index where different breeds of cattle are linked to Irish GAA county teams based on certain traits they have in common.

Some say the CCI is too radical to take off but others think it makes sense.

Kilkenny – Holstein Friesian

A proud tradition and a proven track record, despite recent attempts in recent years, it will be a force to be reckoned with for a while to come.

Tipperary – British Friesian

Former kingpins, but now only occasionally show signs of what they are capable off.

Mayo footballers – Jersey

Invested in heavily by their supporters, have all the stats and figures to back them up, but will ultimately let you down.

Louth – Norwegian Red

Still shouting about what could have been from a few years ago, everyone knows they are there but nobody cares.

Dublin – Charolais

Big, brash, and powerful. A strong finisher, but not afraid to give you a dig when its position as king of the hill is under threat.

Dexter – Roscommon

Came back from the brink to make somewhat of a revival in recent times. However, if pitted against one of its more productive counterparts it is liable to get completely blown out of the water.

Cork – Limousin

Liable to do anything at any time, notoriously difficult to work with but on their day are the flashiest in the business and the best around.

Dairy Day 2017

The Irish Farmers Journal will host National Dairy Day on Thursday 23 November 2017 in Punchestown Event Centre, Co. Kildare. The event promises to offer solutions for a growing sector. The day aims to showcase all that is good about the dairy industry and find solutions for farmers to emerging challenges and trends. To get a FREE ticket for Dairy Day, simply collect 3 tokens from the Irish Farmers Journal and bring them along with you on the day or BUY YOUR TICKET HERE

Read more

Dunnes give Glanbia a bloody nose over butter prices

Department man swaps job for a similar job

Farmer Writes: what to do with the calf that won’t suck

More in News
Liver fluke on the rise in western and northwestern counties
News
Liver fluke on the rise in western and northwestern counties
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 21 November 2017
Member
LacPatrick holds October milk price
News
LacPatrick holds October milk price
By Amy Forde on 21 November 2017
Member
Generators should be included in TAMS – Senator Lombard
News
Generators should be included in TAMS – Senator Lombard
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 21 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Jobs wall at Dairy Day this Thursday
News
Jobs wall at Dairy Day this Thursday
By Aidan Brennan on 21 November 2017
Rapid dairy change while others grind to a halt
Dairy Day 2017
Rapid dairy change while others grind to a halt
By Jack Kennedy on 10 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day launched
Feature
Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day launched
By Jack Kennedy on 05 September 2017
Pottinger TORRO 5510 COMBILINE EX-DEMO.
This new ex-demo Torro is ready for work. Is also fitted with an additive applic...
View ad
NUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD
For all your agricultural needs look no further thanNUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD...
View ad
MASSEY FERGUSON 2160 BALER
MASSEY FERGUSON 2160 BALER2160 BALERYEAR 2008VERY CLEAN BALER330...
View ad
KRONE COMPRIMMA F155
KRONE COMPRIMMA F155VERY CLEAN BALER29800 BALES DONE MOSTLY STRAW AND HA...
View ad
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALER
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALERGOOD AVEARGE BALERWIDE PICK UPSOLD AS SEEN...
View ad

Place ad