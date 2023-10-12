Teagasc, in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, recently launched its annual forest photo competition.

It will run between October and December in celebration of the new Forestry Programme, which charts the course for Irish Forestry from 2023 to 2027.

It is a three-themed photo competition that will focus on the multi-functional nature of forests, from timber production to biodiversity enhancement, and it provides a great opportunity for budding (non-professional) photographers and photo enthusiasts to get snapping, while being in with a chance to win exciting prizes.

This year, we are excited to announce a new junior category for anybody under 18 years of age.

Prize details

At the end of each theme period, both the adult and junior winners are guaranteed a prize of €300.

All the theme winners will then go forward to the Grand Final on 15 December, when the overall winner for each age category will be in line for a further voucher to the value of €300.

To kick off the competition, the first theme, ‘Trees and Biodiversity’, is running until 26 October. This theme focuses on the animal and plant life in and around forests, how and where forests provide shelter and food for animals including insects, birds and mammals, as well as other flowering plants.

Suitable digital forest images can be submitted online at www.teagasc.ie/forestphotos until 5pm on the 26 October deadline.

More opportunities

There are more opportunities to enter and win - between 27 October and 20 November, the competition will open for photo entries on the theme of ‘Trees on the Farm’.

This will focus on how forests and trees are integrated into all farming activities and into the overall landscape, providing shelter from wind and sun for farm animals, and helping to protect water courses.

Between 21 November and 11 December, the final theme will open, which will focus on ‘The Forest Harvest’ and the abundance of resources provided to us by forests, such as construction timber, fungi, berries and firewood, not forgetting the well-being and health benefits of spending time amongst the trees.

Individual participants may submit one photo separately for each of the three forestry competition themes. Submission is online only at www.teagasc.ie/forestphotos.

Best of luck to all who enter!