In pictures: do you know these 10 rare breeds?

From a Murray Grey to a Longhorn, can you guess how many of these rare breeds are born in Ireland each year?

We took at look at the Animal Identification Movement (AIM) system and some of the more unusual breeds in Ireland. We guide you through some of them here.

Speckle Park

Speckle Parks are one of the few breeds to have originated in Canada and are making a bit of an impact in Ireland, as the number of births grew from 1,472 to 1,522 in 2017.

Ayrshire

Originally hailing from Scotland and branded by its society as the “ultimate, economic dairy cow” the Ayrshire is experiencing a wee dip in numbers in Ireland, with births decreasing from 1,588 in 2016 to 1,106.

Water Buffalos

Water Buffalos originated in Asia but are becoming increasingly popular in the UK for their beef and they seem to be taking off in Ireland too, with 222 born in Ireland in 2017, up from 157 in 2016.

Longhorn

The most distinctive characteristic of the Longhorn is pretty much summed up in its name.

Originally from England and used for ploughing, they have large horns that curve in towards their heads. This is their distinguishing feature over their cousin the Texas Longhorn, whose horns grow straight out. Remember that one for the pub quiz. There were 60 born in 2017, which is two less than 2016.

Belted Galloway

Belted Galloways came from Scotland and are a favourite among many farmers, known for their docility and distinctive white strip. There were 327 Belties born in Ireland in 2017, a jump from the 254 born the year before.

Chianina

The Chianina comes from Italy and was initially used as a plough animal. It is one of the largest and oldest cattle breeds in the world, and this year there were nine born in Ireland, which is four more than the year before.

Murray Grey

Murray Grey are polled cattle that originally came from Australia. They’re known for their strength and resistance to sunburn, caused by the hot Australian sun. The weather probably wouldn’t be an issue to the 234 born in Ireland in 2017, an increase from the 185 born in 2016.

Lincoln Red

The Lincoln Reds are thought to have been brought to England by the Vikings. However, the Vikings must have decided to skip Ireland that day because only 21 were born in Ireland this year, a small rise from the 15 born in 2016.

Romagnola

Another beast from Italy, the Romagnola is another very old breed of cattle distinctive for its size and stature. However, there were only 110 born in 2017, a drop from the 149 born in 2016.

Stabiliser

Stabiliser cattle were originally a mix of four different breeds, the Simmental, Hereford, Red Angus and Gelbvieh, bred together on a quest to design the ultimate beef animal. Produced in Scotland and now recognised with their own pedigree society, there were 1,804 born in Ireland this year, which is an increase from the 1,464 born in 2016.

