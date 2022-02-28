Two new independent rearing studies have confirmed that both small numbers and large groups of surplus lambs can be reared highly successfully on Lamlac® milk replacer.

Lamlac® milk replacer contains 24% protein and 24% oil and it is formulated to supply all the vitamins, minerals, energy and proteins for maximum lamb performance.

The ultra-filtrated milk proteins are highly digestible, leading to faster growth and less risk of nutritional upsets. It also contains high immunoglobulin levels that enhance natural disease resistance and lamb health.

Volac Ireland technical business manager Rebecca O’Sullivan discusses the trial work, conducted at Harper Adams University (HAU) and Reaseheath College during the spring of 2021, which highlights the potential to increase the number of lambs reared from flocks with a high prolificacy rate.

“Whether you have just a few surplus lambs each spring or plenty needing rearing support away from the ewe, these latest trial results confirm the opportunity to make a margin from these valuable newborns. And while lamb prices remain strong, it makes sense to rear as many as you can.

"Indeed, when well-finished lambs are commanding more than €122 each, as they are at the moment, there’s certainly a significant payback on an investment in good-quality ewe milk replacer,” says Rebecca.

At HAU, 20 Suffolk Mule-cross-Texel surplus lambs were reared off the ewe on Lamlac® using a Volac EWE2 thermostatically controlled warm milk bucket.

“After early life colostrum feeding (50ml per kg birthweight), the lambs were fed on restricted warm milk from 24 hours of age until trained to feed independently from the feeder, then receiving Lamlac® ad lib thereafter.

"Intakes and growth rates were good, with lambs consuming on average two litres per day up until weaning, with a mean total intake of 73.7 litres.

"On average, the lambs weighed 16.9kg on abrupt weaning at 35 days of age and achieved an average daily liveweight gain up to weaning of 0.34kg per day,” explained Rebecca.

At Reaseheath College, 59 surplus third lambs (largest lamb removed, leaving a balanced pair on the ewe) from triplet-bearing North Country mules were reared on a computerised Volac Eco Feeder machine.

“Here, the farm reported fantastic pre-weaning growth rates of 0.353kg per day on average, with the lambs fed Lamlac® achieving a mean 16.8kg at abrupt weaning at 35 days of age,” said Rebecca.

On both units, surplus lambs were also given access to fresh water, creep feed and forage ad lib throughout the trial feeding period. Lamlac® was mixed at the rate of 200g of powder plus 800ml water to give one litre of mixed milk.

Post-weaning, all lambs transitioned on to a forage-based diet, along with lambs that had reared naturally on their mothers.

All lambs graded similarly at slaughter, with no discernible difference between those reared on ewe milk replacer or on the ewe.

Growing interest in computerised lamb feeders

There is a growing interest among Irish sheep farmers with larger flocks in computerised lamb feeders. Volac is again leading the way in the technology of computerised lamb feeding.

The Volac Eco lamb feeder, manufactured by renowned German company Förster Technik, contains the most up-to-date technology.

With a hopper capacity of 35kg of milk replacer and a heater output of 3.2kW, it can feed up to 240 lambs through eight separate feeding outlets.

It is operated from a compact control unit with a digital display, enabling water and milk powder to be configured separately. It also mixes a preset volume of powder to a consistent, specified temperature.

“Lambs reared on the Volac Eco lamb feeder and fed Lamlac® milk replacer perform at least as well as those reared on ewes and are among the earlier groups drafted for sale,” Rebecca said.

EWE2 ideal for smaller numbers

For smaller numbers, the Volac EWE2 feeder is a proven labour-efficient, cost-effective artificial rearing system.

“With the capacity to feed up to 40 lambs, it has a durable 300W metal heater element, which is easily controlled via a thermostat built into the plug,” said Rebecca.

The feeder is designed to operate outside the pen, to ensure optimum safety and to avoid spillages.

Rebecca added: “When using labour-saving ad-lib systems, such as a EWE2 or Volac Eco Computerised feeder, lambs will drink more on a little and often basis and will grow faster.”

Volostrum for when maternal colostrum is unavailable

Volac Lamb Volostrum is an ideal alternative or supplement when ewe colostrum is not available or is in short supply due to multiple births, a sick ewe or a lamb being orphaned.

Volostrum is made from high-quality ultra-filtrated whey protein concentrate, which has been carefully processed under low temperature conditions to maintain the integrity of the globular proteins, which are essential for the young lamb. It also contains a highly digestible source of energy.

A 50kg sachet of Volostrum provides 38g of protein compared with 28g of protein from a 140ml feed of typical ewe colostrum.

Rebecca explains: “UCD trials have shown that lambs fed Volostrum only after birth and reared on Lamlac® had identical pre-weaning growth of 385g/day. Furthermore, they had similar weaning weights as those fed ewe’s colostrum and also reared on Lamlac®.”

