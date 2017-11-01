Sign in to your account
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

By on
Minister Shane Ross backs down on his tractor testing plans, we report on the fodder shortage in the west and northwest, and don’t miss your FREE 32-page Men’s Sheds Magazine.
Minister Shane Ross backs down on his tractor testing plans, we report on the fodder shortage in the west and northwest, and don't miss your FREE 32-page Men's Sheds Magazine.

Machinery pull-out: Kelly's of Borris demonstrated the recently updated Claas 970 Jaguar forage harvester. Michael Collins went to see it in action.

Pedigree pull-out: Shane Murphy looks at the Limousin, Simmental and Charolais sales toppers in Stirling, Scotland.

FREE 32-page Men’s Sheds magazine: With more than 400 sheds around the country and over 12,000 members, the Men’s Sheds revolution is giving a new lease of life to the men of Ireland.

Agribusiness: With most grain buyers settling their prices over the last month, Eoin Lowry asks why Glanbia Ireland is paying the lowest price for grain in the country.

Livestock: Ciarán Lenehan visited John Haskell’s beef ranches in western Russia.

Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Birr, Omagh and Tullow marts.

Farm Buildings: Flexibility key for pedigree breeder.

Focus supplement on Winter Milk and Pigs: Better forage for dairy farmers and eyes on China for pig producers.

Property: A residence with style and a farm with tradition may not be new on the market, but this €85,000 residence certainly continues to pack a punch.

Irish Country Living: Fresh off the boat from Liverpool, Jake Carter is following in the footsteps of his brother Nathan and is already making waves in the Irish music scene.

Available in shops today!

Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
News
Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
By Anthony Jordan on 01 November 2017
Member
Tractor test to be shelved
News
Tractor test to be shelved
By Pat O'Toole on 01 November 2017
Glyphosate: ‘debate based on emotion must not overshadow scientific research’
News
Glyphosate: ‘debate based on emotion must not overshadow scientific research’
By Amy Forde on 01 November 2017
Member
Glanbia maintains full-year growth targets
Companies
Glanbia maintains full-year growth targets
By Lorcan Allen on 01 November 2017
Former Glanbia figure appointed Bord na Móna chair
News
Former Glanbia figure appointed Bord na Móna chair
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
Member
Farmer Writes: improving roadways and counting the pennies
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: improving roadways and counting the pennies
By Bill O'Keeffe on 25 October 2017
