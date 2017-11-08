Irish deals for Kenyan agriculture
By Thomas Hubert on 09 November 2017
MagGrow and International Potato Marketing are among Irish agribusinesses increasing their presence in the east African country.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
By Adam Woods on 08 November 2017
By Paul Mooney on 08 November 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 23 August 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...