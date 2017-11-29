Kerry price dispute escalates as hearing nears
By Thomas Hubert on 30 November 2017
Farmers are preparing to extend arbitration proceedings to a second year’s milk supply, arguing that Kerry Group did not keep its promise to pay them the leading milk price.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 28 November 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 28 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 27 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...