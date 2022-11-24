The Big Dog and Keith Donoghue led in by owners Damian and Colin Kelly after their win in the Munster National. \ Healy Racing

I see Lakeland Dairies’ incoming CEO Colin Kelly had a big win recently, when his racehorse The Big Dog beat the favourite to win the Ladbrokes Munster National Handicap Chase at Limerick.

Kelly and his brother, Damien, bought their first horse in 2014, which they cashed in after one run in a point-to-point. The pair reinvested the proceeds in two horses, one of whom was The Big Dog.

The Kelly brothers picked up €54,000 in prize money at the Munster National, with their horse running in the red and white silks inspired by their local GAA club, Lusmagh in Co Offaly. Lakeland suppliers will be hoping Kelly can emulate his wins on the track when it comes to setting milk prices.