Machinery destroyed in Roscommon blaze

Gardaí in Castlerea are investigating after a fire destroyed a large amount of machinery over the weekend.

A fire destroyed a large amount of machinery over the weekend in Mullen, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon.

An Garda Síochána confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that the fire happened around 1am on Sunday 29 October.

Fire officers from a number of fire units attended the fire, which occurred on the premises of Pat Lavin Plant Hire.

Hundreds of thousands of euro worth of damage was caused, as tractors and other machinery were damaged in the blaze.

The scene remains preserved and the cause of the fire is unknown as of yet.

