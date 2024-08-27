With a total capacity of 2,750l, the front hopper is split in a 45:55 ratio with two separate metering systems.

At a recent press day on its home turf in Suffolk, Claydon showcased its range of direct drilling and tillage solutions along with some new additions. Claydon has been manufacturing seed drills since 2003 alongside its tine led Opti-Till crop establishment approach. In 2023, Claydon completed a brand new factory and paint shop which more than doubled its production capacity.

Just recently, the manufacturer expanded its Evolution mounted and Hybrid trailed drill portfolio with the addition of a new front hopper and rear toolbar alternative.

The new Evolution front hopper in conjunction with the Evolution drill toolbar retains the firms Opti-Till crop establishment system and is available in 3m, 4m, 4.5m, 4.8m, 5m and 6m working widths. While evening out weight distribution between the front and rear of the tractor is a major perk of the setup, customers also have the flexibility of using it with other toolbar drills.

Capacity

With a total capacity of 2,750l, the front hopper is split in a 45:55 ratio with two separate metering systems capable of delivering two seed types or seed and fertiliser to the rear distribution head or as an option to twin distribution heads. This allows fertiliser to be supplied to either the front or rear tines.

In layman’s terms, the hopper is capable of carting 1t of wheat and 1t of fertiliser at the one time. As standard seed distribution heads are fitted with tramline valves and 38mm hoses. Blockage sensors are optional.

The hopper is pressurised to ensure reliable high-volume material delivery to the rear distribution head(s). A simple airline box selector diverts the flow of material to the distribution pipes or combines the total output into one pipe if required.

The hopper features work lights, two road vision cameras, a toolbox and two sensors indicating low level and empty warnings. Small, medium or large diameter interchangeable metering wheels are available to suit a wide range of seeds and fertilisers.

Other options include 550kg of ballast, plus packer wheels with scraper and passive steering to alleviate weight from the tractors front axle during work, thus reducing compaction. Weighing 730kg, it measures 2,476mm wide, 1,803mm high and 1,619mm long.

The hopper is Isobus compatible or available with an Isocan terminal to control all front hopper functions and allows variable rate seeding, depending on the task controller and licence key.

Toolbar configuration

The rear drill tool bar is near identical to the existing Evolution mounted drill which is configured in four rows, albeit with the hopper removed.

Row one comprises pressurised cutting discs, which cut through cover crop or residues to create a pathway for material to flow through the machine. Discs run in line with the tines. Rows two and three have a large stagger between the front and rear seeding zones to allow residue to flow through the drill.

Leading tines run behind the discs, alleviating compaction for seed placements by the following A-share in the same zone. Benefits include aeration of the soil, deeper rooting, more drought tolerant plants and improved drainage in wet conditions. The fourth and final row features levelling boards and tines (or press/cage wheels), which cover the seed and leave a level finish.

Mole drainer

Forced by the wet spring gone by, Claydon got to work in developing a unique single leg mole drainer which it claims overcomes the drawbacks of traditional mole drainer designs. In doing so, it is said to combine the benefits of both trailed and mounted machines without the drawbacks of either.

Suitable for tractors 200hp and over, the Claydon Mole Drainer is mounted on the tractor’s rear three-point linkage. The unit features an oscillating headstock with a swivel joint which makes it easy to manoeuvre and allows it to reach further into ditches or over drains.

Key to its design is the long, narrow beam. The design of which also allows the 75mm-diameter mole bullet and following 100mm ceramic expander to run parallel to it, producing a uniform, stable channel at the correct depth and angle. The adjustable headstock holds the beam in its upright position and allows the angle of the mole bullet to be adjusted.

Locked in place by a steel wedge, the blade pivots on three pins and the bullet angle is controlled by the narrow 200mm-wide front skid, which allows mole draining through standing crops with very little damage.

Chains linking the oscillating headstock to the beam allow the tractor to turn easily and progressively lift the beam, enabling the mole to ski out of the ground gently and with very little soil disturbance. Mounting hooks for a spare blade and a toolbox are standard equipment while a lighting kit is optional.