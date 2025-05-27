Last winter the new 600 Vario series from Fendt arrived on to Irish shores, just in time for the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show. After months of waiting, the first of these tractors went to the fields this spring to showcase just exactly what they’re capable of.

To get a closer look and a first impression of the range which replaces the 700 Vario Gen 6 models, the Irish Farmers Journal headed to a recent open day in north Co Dublin hosted by Fendt dealer, Farmworks.

The flagship 620 Vario was showcased on the day alongside a broad selection of other Fendt models and the Czech-built Bednar tillage equipment range.

Moving with the times

Fendt continues to restructure its tractor portfolio to better accommodate the needs of the modern farmer and demands of modern farming practices. This is also evident across the industry with all the major tractor launches within recent years centred around increasing power to weight ratios.

Instead of large frame, heavy draught tractors, customers for the most part are now in search of more versatile, better all-rounders capable of almost all farm tasks.

Fendt’s ongoing reshuffle is a prime example. For instance, the arrival of the 700 Vario Gen 7 series resulted in the lower-horsepower 714 and 716 Vario models being phased out to allow way for the new flagship 726 and 728 Vario models.

This took the range’s maximum power output from 237hp previously to 303hp.

The latest four-model 600 Vario tractors deliver between 149hp and 209hp, which, with boost, is 164hp to 224hp. These models include the 614, 616, 618 and 620 Vario and provide an ideal replacement for customers of the smaller 700 Vario models.

For now, Fendt still offers its 718, 720, 722 and 724 Vario Gen 6 models, meaning that there continues t o be considerable crossover between the new 600 and 700 Vario Gen 7 tractors.

However, in time as the 700 Gen 6 is eventually phased out, Fendt envisages that 718 and 720 Vario customers will navigate to the 600 series which shares very similar chassis dimensions, despite having two cylinders less. The larger 700 Gen 6 customers will naturally gravitate to the 700 Gen 7 series.

Sean Gorman, Irish Fendt area sales manager explained: “Having two less cylinders leaves the 600 Vario a harder sell, initially. It’s a change of mindset but something we’re going to see eventually become the norm. We believe strongly that when farmers get to experience the 600 Vario and witness what exactly it is capable of, combined with its fuel economy, they’ll quickly leave the whole four-cylinder vs six-cylinder debate behind. Wind the clock back, there was a time a typical 110hp tractor was a six-cylinder. Today, many 100hp tractors are three-cylinder. Engine technology has come a long way since then,” said Sean.

It is rumoured that a similar shake-up is coming later this year with the arrival of what is believed to be a new 800 Vario series platform, which is expected to offer an increase in horsepower to the current series and potentially a crossover with the smaller 900 Vario tractors.

What’s new?

At a first glance, the most notable difference with the new 600 Vario is the low bonnet. This leaves the range looking almost more compact than it actually is. With wheelbase dimensions of 2,720mm, the new range is just 63mm shorter than the current Gen 6 700 Vario series.

The 600 Vario has wheelbase that is 63mm shorter than 700 Vario Gen 6 tractors.

The operating weight of the new 620 Vario is 7,740kg, 240kg less than the 720 Vario Gen 6. As a result, rear lift capacity is also marginally reduced by 570kg.

Leaving aside the brand-new engine and transmission, everything else with the new 600 Vario is practically unchanged to the 700 Vario Gen 6 tractors.

Engine

Underneath the lower bonnet is the highly talked-about AgcoPower Core 50 engine. This 5.0l lump is essentially the four-cylinder equivalent to the Core 75 found in the Gen 7 Vario 700s. The range-topping 620 Vario churns out a rated 209hp which increases to 224hp with Dynamic Power boost, trumping sister brand Valtra’s N175 which peaks at 201hp.

Interestingly – and something that will reassure those somewhat sceptical about the move from a six-cylinder Gen 6 700 to the new 600 Vario – the size of the cylinders and pistons used in the new 600 Vario have increased.

From a displacement point of view, four of the Core 50 cylinders equal in volume to five cylinders in the 6l Deutz engine used in the 700 Vario Gen 6 tractors. So, while, there are two fewer cylinders, the difference in displacement terms is less.

The Core 50 engine meets Stage V emission standards without EGR but uses a combination of DOC, DPF and SCR. Service intervals are 500 hours. While fully compatible with alternative fuels such as HVO, Fendt touts that the engine is geared up for the future.

The Dynamic Power system used by Fendt differs to the power boost used by most other manufacturers which engage at certain forward speeds or during PTO work. The Fendt solution cuts in once any ancillaries such as the fan, air con or air compressor start consuming engine power.

The lower bonnet leaves the 600 Vario very compact looking.

This low-revving lump in the 620 Vario claims a maximum torque figure of 950Nm between 1,200 and 1,600rpm in comparison to 911Nm in the old 720 Vario Gen 6. Meanwhile, the 600 Vario range is limited to 1,900rpm.

Transmission and other features

Another key differential change aside from the new Core 50 engine is the VarioDrive TA150 transmission (TA190 in 700 Gen 7), similar to that fitted in the larger series. Compared to the previous ML Vario units, there are now no field and road ranges. Instead there is just one continuous range for all applications. The top speed of 50km/h can be reached at just 1,350rpm.

Just like the 700 Vario Gen 7, there is no four-wheel drive switch. The front axle is now driven independently to the rear axle. The dynamic control measures the slip on both axles and automatically sends power to the required wheel on demand to prevent spinning. This setup also improves turning circles as there is a ‘pull-in’ effect which effectively pulls the tractor around the corner. Another benefit of being able to individually control the front wheels in corners is a reduction in tyre wear.

As standard the 600 Vario is fitted with a 152l/min hydraulic pump which can be optioned out for a 205l/min alternative which is more than the 700 Vario Gen 6 offered. In terms of spool valves, five is the maximum at the rear, two at the front and three mid-mounts. The Power+ model we looked at was equipped with four rear valves. The rear lift capacity for the range is 9,790kg.

The VarioPlus cab is pretty much unchanged and features all the same tech as seen in the larger 700 Vario Gen 7 models. This includes a host of new seat options including heating, cooling and massage functions.

Although the cab design is shared with the 300-, 500- and 700-series tractors, visibility is excellent, helped by the lower bonnet.

The 600 Vario is available with the VarioGrip tyre inflation system, an option for both flanged and bar axles which isn’t available on the 700 Vario Gen 6.

Our thoughts

There’s no denying that it is hard to find a replacement for displacement, but the 620 Vario does defy this based on its performance. It is without a doubt an impressive piece of German engineering.

The new single-range VarioDrive TA150 transmission is a real attraction as many customers running the new 700 Vario Gen 7 tractors will agree.

The impressive torque from the 5.0l Core 50 engine alongside its ability to churn out 224hp is nothing short of impressive. This equates to the 620 Vario boasting an impressive power to weight ratio of 34.4kg/hp compared to 39.2kg/hp on the 720 Vario Gen 6.