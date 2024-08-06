The 100,000th tractor of the Marktoberdorf line was a 728 Vario model.

Having served as the brand’s most popular tractor series for the past 25 years, Fendt has just celebrated the manufacture of its 100,000th 700 Vario tractor. The milestone 728 Vario model was built on 25 July 2024.

Although now settled into its seventh generation, the 700 Vario for a quarter of a century has been the conqueror of many firsts and has laid the marker for many traits considered desirable in a modern tractor.

In Germany, no other tractor model has seen as many registrations as the top-selling Fendt 724 Vario. So far, after 25 years of production, the series has scooped a total of 33 awards in nine categories from nine countries.

The popularity of the 700 Vario tractors continues to grow in Ireland. Regardless of generation, the popularity of the series is reflected by residual values on the secondhand market. It’s not uncommon to see high-hour second- and third-generation models fetching as much as €50,000 to €60,000.

1998: a launch of many firsts

In 1997, the US agricultural equipment corporation AGCO acquired the Fendt brand. Just one year after, on 30 August 1998, the first-generation 700 Vario was premiered to a group of journalists in Franconia, Germany.

The first generation 700 series won the Tractor of the Year 1999 award.

The first generation comprised four models, from the 116hp Favorit 711, to the Favorit 712, Favorit 714 and the range-topping Favorit 716 which churned out 160hp.

After the earlier launch of the 926 Vario in 1995, which became the first high-horsepower tractor fitted with a stepless transmission, the 700 Vario followed its footsteps and became the second series to feature a stepless transmission.

Interested visitors gather around the Favorit 716 Vario shortly after its launch.

Ever since, the 700 Vario has arguably been accountable for popularising the stepless transmission.

Fendt also became the first manufacturer to introduce machine operation via joystick and terminal in the 115hp to 160hp power class. The 700 Vario became one of the first tractor series to feature the unique award-winning Variotronic operating system.

Another first with the 700 Series was that Fendt opted for four-valve engines which it described as a novelty in agricultural technology at the time. The six-cylinder Deutz engine developed exclusively for Fendt claimed high power reserves and lower fuel consumption. Together, these innovations put the 700 Vario on a path to win the ‘Tractor of the Year 1999’ award.

The original award-winning Variotronic operating system.

In 2000, the Favorit 716 Vario was awarded the “Bronze Ear” at the Agribex show in Brussels for its Variotronic system. The first generation reached the milestone of over 10,000 tractors delivered.

Second generation: more comfort

Four years later, 2003 marked the arrival of the second generation 700 Vario Gen2 tractors.

At this point, the suffix “Favorit” was dropped from the model designation to just become 714, 716 Vario, etc, as we know it today with the current model numbers.

This generation brought about further improvements in operator comfort and fuel economy. It also marked the birth of the tractor management system (TMS), controlling the engine and transmission by optimising the injection quantity and engine speed.

The highly regarded Tractor Management System (TMS) function was first debuted on Gen2 models.

With TMS, the foot pedal took on the function of an accelerator pedal for the first time, comparable to a modern tractor CVT or a car with an automatic gearbox.

The Variotronic system was also further enhanced to feature a headland management system capable of memorising and automating function sequences at the headland for the first time.

By pressing a button, up to 13 functions could be triggered leaving draught work that much easier.

Gen2 tractors also came with the Variotronic headland management system.

In 2003, Fendt was awarded a bronze medal at the Demopark trade fair in Fulda, Germany, for its directional change function on the main joystick, an industry first at the time and a feature many now take for granted.

Third generation: 718 Vario born

By 2006, seven years had passed since the launch of the series. It was time for a further refresh, introducing the third-generation Gen3 tractors. Not only did it bring with it a new engine but a new, heavier, more powerful flagship 180hp 718 model.

The third generation marked the arrival of the new flagship 718 Vario.

The previous 5.7l Deutz engine, common throughout the range, was now replaced with a larger 6.1l Deutz unit.

Guidance was now offered ex works which in tandem with a field positioned portable receiver meant for access up to 3cm. Lift capacity and axle loading was also increased.

Fourth generation: a new look

In 2011, Fendt renewed the styling of the 700 Vario and added three new larger models, namely the 720, 722 and 724 Vario taking the range up to 240hp.

The new unmistakable design emphasised the new development of the fourth generation, a design still considered modern 13 years on. The Gen4 tractor scooped many accolades including the RedDot Design Award 2012, the German Design Award and the gold medal of the iF Product Design Award.

The fourth generation featured an unmistakable design change, to now include more curves and angles as opposed to straight lines of the older generations.

The new VisioPlus cab with the revolutionary, curved windscreen and the multifunctional armrest for ergonomic working were two major additions to the series.

In the independent DLG-PowerMix Test 2012, the new top model, the Fendt 724 Vario, promptly achieved the best result in its performance class.

The range was then awarded Machine of the Year Germany and twice Favourite of the Nation 2012 and 2013 as the most approved tractor in Germany.

The fourth generation marked the arrival of the VisioPlus cab known for its curved windscreen.

Fifth generation: awards galore

The arrival of the fifth generation in 2014 didn’t disappoint either. It too picked up numerous awards, such as the Nation’s Favourite in Germany, five times, based on registration figures between 2014 and 2019. The fifth generation brought about further engine emissions regulations and the addition of a coated soot filter (CSF) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR).

Independent DLG-PowerMix test results seen the fifth generation 724 Vario break records for fuel economy.

In 2016, the independent DLG-PowerMix test confirmed that the 724 Vario had broken records for fuel economy with a consumption of just 255g/kWh diesel and a low AdBlue consumption of just 3.4%.

Sixth generation: a digital setup

By 2020, Fendt had unveiled its sixth generation work environment with the all-new FendtOne cab.

The all-new FendtOne cab was added as part of the sixth generation.

Although a little futuristic to some initially, users quickly became accustomed to the latest multifunction joystick and command arm.

While the dash display remained, it now went fully digital with the possibility of becoming a display terminal. Now with up to three crisp clear display terminals inside the cab and assignable function buttons on the armrest, users could fully tailor their setup needs to the task at hand.

Emissions regulations

Sixth-generation models now were in full compliance with stage V engine emissions regulations.

Seventh generation: more power

In 2022, Fendt again pushed the boundaries of the range, reaching 300hp with the new flagship 726 and 728 Vario models which marked the discontinuation of the 800 series.

The Gen7 series was reduced to five models, with the 714, 716 and 718 Vario dropped. However, all Gen6 models remain available alongside the latest Gen7 models for now.

Building on the FendtOne cab, Gen7 tractors benefited from a new AGCO Power engine and VarioDrive transmission offering stepless dynamic driving at any speed up to 60km/h.

The main differences are that the front and rear axles are driven separately and the torque distributed depending on where power is needed.

The seventh generation marked the arrival of two new models, as well as a new engine and transmission.