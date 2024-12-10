The new 542-100 is built with fresh chassis and boom designs, enabling a maximum load capacity of 4.2t and 9.8m lift height.

JCB has launched a new high lift 542-100 Loadall telescopic handler. The new handler is built with fresh chassis and boom design allowing a load capacity of 4.2t and 9.8m lift height, both significant gains over the current 536-95 but with no increase in overall size.

The 542-100 has been introduced alongside the current 536-95 with higher specification as a premium machine with increased capabilities. The 542-100 lifts 1.8t to a height of 9.8m, designed for stacking bales of straw into large stacks etc. It lifts 4.2t to around 5.8m and 3t to 7.8m, combined with a 2.72m wheelbase and 5.02m overall length that is no bigger than other models in the Loadall range. It features high-capacity hydraulics using a 160-litre/min flow-on-demand pump and a regenerative circuit.

Inside the cab.

Engine and transmission

The new Loadall 542-100 is equipped with JCB’s DualTech VT transmission, which provides initial movement by hydrostatic drive before automatically switching to direct-drive powershift at faster field and road speeds.

The Agri Super model is powered by a 130hp, 550Nm version of JCB’s 4.8-litre DieselMAX engine, while the Agri Xtra, which adds air conditioning, LED lighting, limited slip front axle differential, boom extension dust covers and centralised greasing to the base specification, has a 150hp, 600Nm version. Both send power through a 40km/h variant of the DualTech VT transmission. In Agri Pro, its highest-specification, the 542-100 has 173hp and 690Nm, and is also faster with a 50km/h DualTech VT transmission.

Common with other Agri Pro handlers, the new high-lift machine benefits from heavier-duty axles with 10-stud hubs, wider 500/70R24 traction grip, hybrid or hard-surface tyres, full-time four-wheel drive with auto-selectable two-wheel drive for road travel, and a dual axle power braking system.

New additions

The geometry at the headstock has been improved by 54%, while the pipework has been moved from the centre to the side of the boom, to protect it in the case of a bale falling off. To keep the boom retraction point clean, it now features bristles rather than rubber. In a bid to protect the glass roof from any stones falling when stacking bales, a fine mesh protection grid has been added to the roof of the cab. Both rear and side view cameras are now optional. A new option for all Loadall telehandlers is IntelliWeigh Lite, a load weighing system that operators can use to record all materials handled or loaded.