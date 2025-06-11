The third engine option, the Liebherr 24.2L V12, powers the F9 900 and 1000 models, delivers up to 1006hp for maximum productivity.

John Deere has announced its new self-propelled forage harvesters – the F8 and F9 series. The manufacturer says these high-performance machines are designed to deliver a significantly improved driving experience, combined with advanced automation and precision farming technology.

More Engine Power

Proven in John Deere X9 combines and 9RX tractors, the JD14X engine now powers all six F8 models. The engine power range starts at 420hp with the F8 100 model and the new top model F8 600 delivering 636hp. Deere says HarvestMotion technology maximises productivity at reduced engine speeds, delivering constant power over a wide rpm range, which results in excellent driveability for the operator.

Engine speed management improves fuel efficiency by reducing engine rpm during transport and at headlands.

In the F9 series (models F9 500 to F9 700), the JD18X engine in the rated hp range from 690hp to 808hp delivers peak performance.

It features John Deere engine controls, a high-pressure common-rail fuel system, and serial turbochargers with cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and no need for diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

All JD18X engine models feature the proven HarvestMotion Plus technology.

The third engine option, the Liebherr 24.2L V12, powers the F9 900 and 1000 models, delivering up to 1006hp for maximum productivity. Again, these models also feature HarvestMotion.

Driving experience

John Deere is claiming that its new F8 and F9 forage harvesters feature major enhancements to improve the operator’s driving experience. Starting with a new cab that is wider and more comfortable, up to the optional electric door closer.

Inside the cab, it features new storage solutions, from armrest compartments to behind-seat storage. There are dedicated holders for smartphones, keys, as well as hot and cold beverages.

The premium infotainment system includes Bluetooth connectivity, radio, streaming, and hands-free calling. Multiple charging options, including 12V and USB ports, are conveniently placed for all power needs, and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allows for seamless access to calls, messages, music, and voice commands.

The ActiveSeat in the F8 and F9 series swivels 16° to the right and to the left for exceptional visibility. The optional ActiveSeat II also offers adjustable electric controls, cooling/heating, a massage function, and active suspension technology that isolates up to 90% of vertical movements for a smooth ride.

The slim cab pillars and wide windows provide panoramic visibility from the header to the flap of the spout.

The spout now can be rotated up to 230° for optimal unloading while the redesigned steering system of the rear axle delivers a 6m turning radius for faster headland turns.

Intuitive control

Deere says the F8 and F9 foragers are equipped with intuitive controls for machine and harvesting settings to enhance user experience. Machine settings can be stored in different driver profiles, allowing for a quick start of harvesting without the need to adjust settings with every change of driver.

The new CommandPRO joystick, featuring up to 11 customisable buttons, is programmed via the touchscreen of the G5/G5Plus CommandCenter display. This includes settings for header folding, spout lift, AutoTrac, ProTouch, Machine Sync, 4WD and more.

Deere says the control system ensures that sophisticated technology is easy to operate. A new forage harvester specific screen menu allows operators to adjust the most relevant machine functions. Deere says it’s 35% larger and 75% faster than previous displays, with a high definition 1080P screen. An optional G5Plus extended monitor doubles the 12.8” screen, allowing users to monitor more functions simultaneously. Essential data is displayed via info graphics on the corner post display.

Ground Speed Automation automatically optimises the forager speed and engine rpm based on engine load and preselected target speeds and engine loads.

Technology

The manufacturer says the F8 and F9 models feature a comprehensive technology stack to optimise performance. Ground Speed Automation automatically optimises the forager speed and engine rpm based on engine load and preselected target speeds.

Deere says that no matter what conditions are, the machine constantly harvests at maximum productivity with optimal efficiency and minimal operator effort. Active Fill Control utilises a stereo camera system to control the rotation and flap position of the spout automatically, tracking transport vehicles and aiming the crop for optimal fill strategy.

The ProTouch Harvest system offers single-click headland automation for any crop, managing header lift, spout control, AutoTrac, Active Fill Control, and Ground Speed Automation for easy headland turns.

Switching between road and field, the ProTouch technology handles up to nine functions, including beacons, 4WD, settings for engine speed management and spout positioning.