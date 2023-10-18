Based on the Cavan side of the border between Ballyconnell and the village of Newtowngore, Co Leitrim, Declan Donohoe runs a dairy and beef enterprise. Operating a spring and autumn calving herd, the aim is to milk 200 cows steadily all year round.

Over 500 head of cattle are kept on farm between both enterprises. As a result, a large chunk of the winter months is spent feeding, making a loader a vital tool on the farm.

Three years ago, the farm telehandler was upgraded for a new Manitou MLT 630-105 V. However, this particular model offered by Manitou has been succeeded by the MLT 630-115 V, a slighter more powerful Stage V model. The MLT 630 currently sits as the second smallest offering within the agricultural telehandler range after the MLT 625.

Why Manitou?

Fifteen years ago, Declan looked at the option of moving from a tractor and front-loader to a telehandler.

“I was unsure at the time as to what type of machine to buy, either a side-boom or a pivot-steer. In the end, I settled for side-boom and bought a second-hand Manitou MLT 627 from Greenmount College.

Declan Donohoe.

“Its capabilities surprised me – it made a huge difference to the ease and speed of daily jobs,” Declan explained.

It was then replaced in 2013 with a new Manitou MLT 627, which was again replaced in 2020 with the current MLT 630-105 V, bought through Mid-Louth Garage in Ardee, Co Louth. After his first Manitou, Declan was keen to stick with the brand for a number of reasons.

“Having operated other telehandlers through the years, including JCBs, I’ve never felt any of them to be as compact, well-built and as comfortable to operate as the Manitou,” Declan noted.

Engine

First launched in 2017, the MLT 630-105 V was launched as part of the brand’s NewAg range. As already noted, it has been replaced by the 630-115 V.

Build quality is a key trait Declan likes about his machine.

As part of the Stage V transition, a further 15hp has been gained, going from 101hp to 116hp. Other subtle updates have also been added throughout.

However, both Stage IV and Stage V models are equipped with the same Deutz TCD 3.6l four-cylinder engine block, the latter with a slightly more complex exhaust gas after treatment system in order to meet emissions standards.

Regardless of being 15hp less than the latest model, Declan cannot fault his machine for power, even after 3,100 hours.

Now in its third season, just over 3,100 hours have been clocked up.

While all services are done through Mid-Louth Garage for warranty purposes, Declan complimented the engine bay layout, in particular the positioning of all filters and serviceable areas and grease points.

For example, the rear axle grease points have been routed to the rear of the machine for ease of access. As standard, a reversible cooling fan is fitted, further reducing maintenance.

Transmission and hydraulics

Being the V model means that Declan’s machine is fitted with Manitou’s dual-range hydrostatic M-Varioshift transmission, instead of the standard torque convertor power-shuttle alternative.

Range one comprises speeds from 0-18km/h for higher torque applications, while range two is 0-40km/h – more suited to transport.

Manitou uses Dana Spicer axles, of which the front is fitted with a limited-slip differential (LSD). The front axle is also equipped with oil-immersed multidisc brakes.

A rear pickup hitch is fitted on the MLT models as standard.

As expected, Declan carries out 90% of yardwork in the lower range for torque and more precise machine control, while the second range tends to be for travelling from farm to farm.

In terms of capacities, the MLT 630 breaks down to having a 3,000kg lift capacity and a total boom extension of 6.1m. Hydraulic flow is generated from a 104l/min gear pump (250 bar) that, according to Declan, is more than sufficient in terms of oil flow for all his tasks.

All filters and maintenance points are located at the front of the engine bay for ease of service.

One particular feature he is most impressed with on his current machine, but not on his previous ones, is the Easy Connect System (ECS).

At the press of a button, from outside the cab it depressurises the auxiliary line, leaving hydraulic couplings much easier to change.

Cab and controls

“The cab is somewhere you could easily sit in all day when it comes to comfort,” Declan said.

Everything from access to visibility and control layout, he feels is top-notch. The mouse-like JSM (joystick, switch and move) is Manitou’s unique control lever, which ergonomically fits in the hand for all boom-related movements, as well as forward, neutral and reverse direction changes.

Declan’s loader being the top-spec Elite model leaves it kitted out with quite a high level of specification, including boom suspension, LED work lights, hand throttle, continuous flow hydraulics, ECS pressure release system, and the Vision display terminal.

A 7in Vision display comes as part of the Elite specification.

Through the 7in display, all machine-related information and control settings can be navigated using the rotary encoder positioned on the suspended armrest.

The reversing camera is a simple and effective addition, Declan noted.

Although Declan tends to always work to his left-hand side, he noted that forward visibility through the panoramic windscreen and to the right-hand side is as good as it can be for a side-boom machine.

A rear-mounted reversing camera provides a constant feed as to what is going on at the rear of the telehandler.

Verdict

“Since going down the route of a side-boom telehandler, I don’t think I’d switch to a centre pivot machine.

A centre pivot may have a better seating position, in terms of visibility, but the stability of a side-boom telehandler is the superior feature for me, both on the road and in the yard.

The third-service pressure release button is a great feature, Declan pointed out.

“With over 3,100 hours clocked in the last three years, the loader tends to be in use for three to four hours daily in the height of winter, and is now a machine that we couldn’t do without. Aside from servicing, which Mid-Louth takes care of, the loader hasn’t been touched mechanically. However, it will need its first set of new tyres this winter.

“The peace of mind from the three-year warranty and more predictable running costs has been one of the major benefits of purchasing a new machine. I’d strongly consider opting for an extended warranty if buying new again.

“The price of spare parts do seem more expensive to some competitor machines, but based on the reliability of both the previous and current machine, this shouldn’t prove an issue in the future.

“Like any machine, there’s a small number of things that could be improved on, the quality of the door handle being the main one.

Throughout the winter period, up on 500 cattle are fed daily, which sees the loader in use for three to four hours every day.

“I’ve always found the Manitou one of the nicer machines to operate, and when combined with performance, build quality and dealer service, it leaves me thinking it’s a brand I’ll likely stick with long term.”

Likes

Build quality.

Performance.

Reliability.

Dislikes

Door handle quality.

The spec

Engine: Deutz TCD 3.6l four-cylinder (101hp).

Transmission: M-Varioshift, two-speed hydrostatic (40km/h max).

Hydraulics: 104l/min gear pump.

Lift capacity: 3,000kg.

Max reach: 6.1m.

Fuel tank: 78l.

AdBlue tank: 13l.

Tyres: 460/70 R24 Michelin XMCL.

Unladen weight: 6,920kg.

List price: €126,496 plus VAT.