NC Engineering, all the way from Hamiltonsbawn, Co Armagh, took its newly designed grain and silage trailer range along to the Ploughing.

Displayed was the 7.71m tri-axle 2460-24 from the six model range. The range currently spans from 5.64m or 19.3M3 and to 8.32m 34M3 2660-26 Model when fitted with silage sides.

Standard specification includes ten stud commercial axles, mono leaf parabolic suspension, twin tipping rams, and Perspex front sight window. The body itself is designed to have a 70mm taper for improved unloading.

As standard, units are specified with 560mm tyres. Optional equipment includes a rear tow hitch, grain chute, dual air hydraulic brakes, front mud flaps, and a full-length rear mud flap. The 2460-24 model on display had a list price of €42,500 plus VAT.