The unit is designed to cut a long, narrow slice of silage off the pit face.

Clean pit faces with the Trioliet silage cutter

Making good silage is the first battle, while preserving it and feeding it as efficiently as possible is the second battle that all livestock farmers face.

Driven by an emphasis to keep pit faces tidy, Trioliet says it has started bringing in more and more of its unique Triomaster silage cutters to the Irish market.

Built in the Netherlands, the unit is designed to cut a long, but narrow slice of silage off the pit face, with the idea of keeping the pit face as fresh as possible.

Trioliet says the silage is sheared with minimum effort and without moving it, leaving the remaining pit unaffected and the silage is not compressed, vibrated or pulled loose, or lifted.

To limit the risk of self-heating, the cutting depth is offered at 45cm, meaning the pit face is kept fresh.

The Dutch firm offers two models, the Triomaster S200 and the S300 with 2.2m3 and 4.1m3 capacities.

The models weigh in at 1,420kg and 2,150kg, and have working widths of 1.83m and 2.21m.

The closed bucket design means handling loose products isn’t a problem. The S200 is priced at €16,240 plus VAT.