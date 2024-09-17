For the first time in years, Spearhead had an official brand presence at the Ploughing. The event marked the Irish debut for the manufacturer’s latest Twiga Pro T70 model.

The Twiga Pro T70 is equipped with an 85hp hydraulic pump and 7m reach thanks to its telescopic boom.

Weighing 1,870kg, it is suited for larger tractors from 5,000kg.

The flagship model is equipped with a host of automation features such as the Autopilot float system and the Autolevel precision cutting system.

Verge float system

Autopilot is a fully automatic verge float system to maintain the optimum head and arm position regardless of the terrain or travel speed up to 22km/h. It can be operated on three sensitivity levels depending on ground conditions.

Autolevel is a feature whereby the hedge cutter has the ability to automaticaly maintain its head angle without the need for constant manual adjustment. It comes as standard on Pro and Flex models.

The unit is equipped with the electric proportional control system as standard.

A large 10in touchscreen terminal is included which leaves it possible for the operator to customise the location of different joystick functions. Prices start from €50,000 plus VAT.