Wilson Engineering took the wraps off a 14ft folding silage fork at the Ploughing this week. A new addition to Wilson’s lineup, features include 1.28m-long Hardox tines which have been designed to be thicker at the ends to allow for wear.

The main frame is made from a high-grade 16mm wall box section and fitted with a fully welded 200mm x 25mm wear strip underneath.

For the pivoting outer wings, Wilson opted to use 70mm pins, while the main bushings are plated with 20mm steel to reduce stress.

In terms of dimensions, the fork folds to 2.3m for road transport and measures 1.8m high.

All forks come fully shot blasted and coated with two-pack primer and top coat. The fork is priced at €15,000 plus VAT and is available in a selection of colours.