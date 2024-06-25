The new Jumbo 5000 models range 32m3 to 54m3 and share a lot of design feature of the larger 7000 and 8000 models including its body and chassis.

At a recent press event in Austria, Pöttinger showcased a number of its most recent innovations in relation to its grass care product division.

There were a number of new updates to its mower, rake and forage wagon offerings. We look at some of the product updates most suited for the Irish market.

Pöttinger has unveiled the latest newcomer to its Jumbo range of forage wagons. With capacities ranging from 32m3 to 54m3, the new 5000 series in a nutshell is a compact version of the revamped 38m3 to 56.5m3 Jumbo 7000 and 8000 models launched in 2021 and 2022.

The main difference between the 7000 and 8000 series is the step up from 48 to 65 knives.

The Jumbo 5000 shares much of its componentry with its larger siblings including its body, moving headboard and chassis. Not only does the moving headboard leave models more compact but it offers an additional 4.3m3 of load capacity for the same wagon length.

However, in line with its target customer type, the 5000 does differ from the all-singing, all-dancing 7000 and 8000 models in some areas, one of which is that it isn’t fitted with a hydraulic pick-up reel drive but instead sticks with a mechanical drive like that fitted to its well-established predecessors.

Two pick-ups are available, a six-row all-rounder version with a width of 1.890mm or a seven-row Profi pick-up with a width of 2,350mm.

The 800mm diameter main rotors tine geometry has been optimised and features a tine thickness of 10mm.

The 1,580mm width rotor has an eight-row helical tine arrangement to actively feed forage smoothly through the chopping system.

Using the Powercut knifebank, which comprises 45 individually protected knives, a theoretical chop length of 34mm is possible.

The swingout knife bank leaves it easy to reverse or swap out knives.

The Autocut automatic knife sharpening system can be optioned.

While the driveline is rated for up to 360hp, a minimum of 160hp is suggested.

As standard, new Jumbo 5000 models are fitted with a steering axle and are Isobus compatible.

However, the option is available to use the Power Control, Expert 75 or CCI 1200 control terminals. Models are believed to be available for the 2025 season.