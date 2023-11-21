The new Z2-960 has a working range between 8.8m to 9.6m.

One of the many novelties from Samasz at Agritechnica, aside from the Polish manufacturer’s new 40th anniversary black colour scheme, was the new launch of its Z2-960 centre delivery, twin-rotor rake.

The new Z2-960 becomes the flagship model from the five-model, twin-rotor rake series, which offers working widths between 6.2m and 9.6m.

The Z2-960 has a hydraulically adjustable working width from 8.8m to 9.6m. Each rotor features 15 tine arms with unique double-bend tines, which, according to Samasz, are designed to lift grass better. Each of the tine arms also feature a tine loss protection system.

Both rotors are equipped with a closed, maintenance-free camtrack and are seated on four-wheel tandem chassis with cardan suspension. Another benefit is the ‘jet effect’-type lifting sequence, whereby the front lifts first. A six-wheel tandem chassis with two tyre options is available as an optional extra.

Other features include hydraulic swath width adjustment, mechanical cam wheel adjustment and height adjustment.

In order to comply with a transport height under 4m, a number of tine arms on each rotor are foldable. Transport wheels can also be upgraded from 340/55 R16 to 380/55 R17.

Other options include work lights and a hydraulic windrow curtain.

The Z2-960 will be available from 2024.